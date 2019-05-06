{{featured_button_text}}
DECORAH -- In a work session last week, the Decorah City Council decided to conduct a regional search for a new Decorah Police chief and to utilize a consultant in some facets of the hiring process.

Chief Bill Nixon announced in December that he would retire in July. The city recently received proposals from two consulting firms, Cayler Consulting of Carroll and Moulder and Associates Police Consultants of Des Moines. 

Cayler Consulting's his fee would be $125 per hour, not to exceed more than $13,500 plus expenses. Moulder and Associates said its fee would cap at $16,000 plus expenses.

Council member Dan Bellrichard said he doesn't believe the city needs to hire a consultant to perform a search for a new chief or to market the opening.

But council member Johanna Bergan said she would value help from an outside firm with narrowing the field of candidates and assisting in the interview process. Bergan and council member Kirk Johnson said the city should advertise regionally for a new chief. Bergan said conducting a search doesn’t mean there aren't good local candidates, but that going through the process will assure the city hires the “best” chief of police.

City Manager Chad Bird suggested the council’s personnel committee review the police chief job description  and discuss salary and possible relocation expenses as a first step to filling the job. Based on that outcome, Bird said a consulting firm could assist with part of the process with a renegotiated fee.

