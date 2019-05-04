DECORAH -- On Monday the Decorah City Council will consider setting a public hearing on a proposal that would change the requirement for overturning a Planning and Zoning Commission rezoning request denial.
Currently it takes a 6-1 vote of the council to overturn a commission denial. At the request of Mayor Lorraine Borowski, the commission recently reviewed the city code and recommended a change to a 5-2 vote. Borowski had recommended a change to a simple majority vote to override a commission denial.
Council members Johanna Bergan and Steve Luse said the city code shouldn’t be changed.
Luse said if the owners of 20 percent or more of the property located within 200 feet of an area proposed to be rezoned object, it requires a 6-1 vote of the Council to approve the change.
He said that same 6-1 standard should remain when it comes to the Council overturning a Commission denial of a rezoning request. Any change would suggest the city is “demoting” the voice of the commission, which represents the public, Luse said.
Borowski said it’s a matter of economic development. She said she wants it addressed “not only for what happened in the past,” but for what could be considered a “road block” for future economic growth in the city.
Borowski has stated previously the six-vote requirement came to light following the commission’s denial of Menards’ request to rezone floodplain property near Walmart on the east edge of Decorah for a new store. Menards withdrew its proposal in October before the rezoning request came before the council for a vote.
Borowski said the six-vote threshold is “too stringent.”
Council member Kirk Johnson agreed the 6-1 requirement is “unacceptable” because that gives “too much power to one or two individuals (on the council).”
