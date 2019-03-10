DECORAH — There were no citizen comments during the annual public hearing on the city of Decorah’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Monday night, the Decorah City Council approved the budget which increases the property tax rate 12 cents to $14.20 per $1,000 of taxable value.
Decorah has outstanding debt of $4.94 million, about 17 percent of the city’s legal debt limit.
For the upcoming fiscal year, the city added debt for library, water department and fire station repairs. That debt will retire in June 2022. The city also has incurred debt for the 2014 Iowa Highway 9 water and sewer utility project, the Decorah Fire Department’s aerial ladder truck, interest on the new Gundersen hangar project at the Decorah Airport and the 2018 Highway 9 and U.S. 52 water and sewer project.
The city’s total debt levy for fiscal 2020 is $2.18 per $1,000 of taxable value, up from the current year’s $1.67 levy. The debt levy is part of the city’s overall $14.20 tax rate proposed for fiscal 2020.
Decorah’s taxable valuations have increased by 2 percent or $7,376,165, according to City Clerk Wanda Hemesath.
Water and sewer funds should show improved balances by the end of fiscal 2020, barring any emergencies, Hemesath said.
In April, the Council approved a 20 percent increase in water rates and a 12 percent increase in sewer rates to make up for negative balances.
A 1.95 percent cost of living adjustment is recommended for both water and sewer rates in fiscal 2020.
