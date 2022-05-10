Decision by UNI to no longer offer 'outdoor adventure trips' leaves students, alumni heartbroken

CEDAR FALLS – A decision to discontinue “structured adventure trips,” a two-decade-old offering at the University of Northern Iowa, is final.

The administration will not change its mind, according to the President’s Office Chief of Staff Andrew Morse in response to emailed questions. Students and alumni have expressed displeasure with the end of a beloved tradition.

“Outdoors Adventure Trips” ranged from single day outings, overnight weekend trips, and extended 10 day trips during breaks, according to the university’s website. Trips “provided individuals with a truly unique experience that is awe-inspiring and reflective.”

Locations varied semester to semester, but some favorites were paddling trips to Minnesota, rock climbing trips to Kentucky, and backpacking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

An online petition on Change.com to “save” the trips has racked up more than 750 signatures. A Facebook post from the university solicited a couple of dozen comments from people who reflected on past memories of their trips.

According to Maycie Stanbro, a graduate assistant and office manager, and Jacob Kurt, a volunteer coordinator, the “heartbreaking” announcement “came out of left field.”

Stanbro said she felt “betrayed’ and “disrespected” by the decision as someone who believes the trips have the potential to impact someone’s path in life.

“It gives students the chance to try something new and learn about the outdoors,” said Kurt. “And it’s not just things like canoeing, it’s also about learning lessons like if you put your mind to something, you can do almost anything.”

A review of University of Northern Iowa Recreation Services led to the decision.

“All programs and services at UNI undergo an internal review by departmental leadership and staff on a periodic basis,” said Morse. “Based on trend utilization data, UNI modified the outdoor program to assure efficiency while maintaining a high-level of service to students.”

The university said the money paid by structured adventure trip participants “partially” covered the full cost of the trips, although Stanbro said it covered its entirety.

But the change in programming will produce a cost reduction to university operations, Morse said.

The university’s “Outdoor Recreation” staff will continue to offer the outdoor gear rental program, trip planning assistance and the climbing wall for drop-in programming.

“Although structured adventure trips will cease, Outdoor Recreation staff will continue to assist individual students and student organizations in their outdoor pursuits,” said Morse.

“UNI students are highly encouraged to pursue outdoor recreation opportunities on and off campus. The UNI campus offers hiking in the West Trail and Hillside Trail Complexes. Additionally, the North Pond will also continue to be accessible for water activities, including kayaking, canoeing, stand up paddle boarding, and fishing,” he added.

