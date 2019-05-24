DES MOINES -- On Thursday, the Iowa State Patrol and Division of Criminal Investigation charged 54-year old Gerry Greenland with one count of attempted murder.
The charge follows an investigation into the action of Greenland towards Decatur County Sheriff Ben Boswell.
On Thursday at 3:03 p.m., Boswell, along with two deputies, was dispatched to 14163 128th Ave. in rural Grand River following a 911 call with a report of an altercation between family members. The initial responding deputy was confronted by Greenland, who was driving a John Deere 4250 tractor that was outfitted with a front-end bale spear.
As the deputy drove up the driveway, Greenland drove the tractor towards the deputy’s vehicle, officials said. The deputy took evasive action and avoid contact with the tractor. Greenland then drove the tractor towards the vehicle occupied by Sheriff Boswell that was stopped on the grass next to the driveway. Greenland struck Boswell’s vehicle, forcing one of the bale spear tines through the driver’s door and pushing Boswell and his vehicle more than 100 feet, officials said.
When the tractor and impaled vehicle came to a rest, deputies were able to get Greenland from the tractor and take him into custody without further incident. Sheriff Boswell was unharmed.
