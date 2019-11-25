DES MOINES — It has been nearly a decade since Iowans authorized the Legislature to raise the state’s sales tax to pay for environmental and conservation initiatives.
Now, the GOP-run Legislature may act on the voters’ mandate.
In 2010, 63% of Iowans who voted approved a constitutional amendment to create the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund — a permanent funding source dedicated to protecting the state’s water quality and other natural resources.
“I would say we’ve waited long enough,” said Joe McGovern of the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation last month. “When we voted for this in 2010, we expected it to happen.”
“It is a long time coming,” agreed Rich Leopold, one of the architects on the committee in 2006 that started the push for what is now Iowa’s Water and Land Legacy. “I’ve been working on this for 13 years.”
Leopold, who later guided the initiative as director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said he is “more excited than I’ve been in a few years now that we’re close,” as key players increasingly list it among priorities when the Legislature convenes in January.
“We’re working on it,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said recently. “We’re bringing all of the stakeholders to the table and we’re trying to have that conversation and trying to find out where we can find common ground and if there’s the appetite to move this forward.”
As the Jan. 13 start of the 2020 session approaches, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said IWILL funding would have to be part of a net reduction in Iowans’ tax burden, and the sales tax would have to be revised to reflect that.
Both would be heavy lifts. Majority GOP members in the House and Senate oppose raising taxes, and minority Democrats view the sales tax as regressive and oppose changing the allocation formula.
“It’s a matter of trust with the voters,” said Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids. “The formula was passed before the voters of Iowa enacted IWILL, and we need to keep the trust of the voters by sticking to the formula that we currently have.
“I think most Democrats would vote for the sales tax increase if it was the formula that was in effect when the voters approved the constitutional provision,” he added. “But I can’t imagine Democrats helping Republicans raise the sales tax for some new formula that hasn’t been approved by the voters.”
Under the Iowa Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund Amendment voters approved in 2010, the next time the Legislature approves a sales tax increase, three-eighths of one cent would go to the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund.
The trust would commit 23% of revenues to natural resources, 20% to soil conservation and water protection, 14% to watershed protection, 13% to the resource enhancement and protection program known as REAP, 13% for local conservation partnerships, 10% for outdoor recreational trails and 7% for lake restoration.
Under current projections for fiscal 2021 issued by the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference, an additional one-cent increase to Iowa’s base 5% sales tax would generate $547 million if implemented next July 1.
Of that total, about $170 million would be directed toward the natural resources fund. Absent legislative action, the Water Excise Tax included in 2018 legislation projected to generate an estimated $31 million automatically would be repealed.
In addition to the base 5% sales tax, Iowa charges another penny for school infrastructure, and many municipalities — including Waterloo and Cedar Falls — have additional local-option sales taxes.
Whitver said groups including the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation want the IWILL funding formula revised to focus more on water quality and natural resources than on recreation.
Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, chair of the Senate’s Natural Resources and Environment Committee, said he’s looking at changes to the formula.
“I have been working on it, but only in the context of reviewing the formula that was originally presented,” said Rozenboom, noting developments such as an increased focus on water quality have changed the context since 2010. “The formula is not acceptable to me and to many others. ... The way that the money is split up is just not something that I could support the way it is now.”
Sen. Charles Isenhart, D-Dubuque, ranking member of the House Environmental Protection Committee, said he prefers the Legislature approve the elements of IWILL as originally ratified by the voters, but he did not rule out modifications if they were accompanied by accountability measures to track how the money is spent.
“I’m a realist. Not everything is born perfect. Improvements can always be made and certainly you can hold that possibility out,” said Isenhart. But he prefers holding off on making changes until the program has been in place for several years.
“The bottom line is that any tax increase that comes out of the Legislature is going to have to be bipartisan,” he said.
House Speaker-select Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said on Iowa Public Television’s “Iowa Press” that Republicans “are probably all over the board” on IWILL, given there are “so many unanswered questions.”
Senate President Charles Schneider, R-West Des Moines, said elements of a potential IWILL package are “definitely being talked about” in the context of Republicans’ push to drive down tax rates.
“It’s definitely at the top of the conversation, and I could see it happening,” he said.
Raising the sales tax likely would be viewed in the context of a full penny increase rather than a fraction, so discussions have focused on how the state would use the other five-eighths not directed to IWILL.
If the base state sales tax would be increased to 6%, Whitver ruled out using the proceeds to cut corporate income taxes — saying Iowans would be paying the higher sales tax, so that should be offset by lowering the individual income taxes.
“If we’re going to adjust the sales tax at all, we need to be drastically driving down some of those other areas,” Whitver said.
Democrats view a sales tax hike as regressive because it places a disproportionate burden on Iowans with lower incomes and makes them pay for environmental problems they did not cause. But Isenhart noted benefits of the original IWILL formula also would disproportionately benefit lower- and moderate-income people.
“Everyone should benefit from this,” said McGovern. “People are not going to move to this state because manure is applied appropriately, but they’re going to stay away if it’s applied wrong. They are going to come to this state and they are going to want to stay here if we have things to do after work. Outdoor recreation is extremely important. I think it has a role in that.”
Another possible use of increased sales tax revenue would be to finance new adult and children’s mental health initiatives approved without dedicated funding. Part of the proceeds might go for having the state take over some costs now financed with local property taxes as a way to fund expanded services with more statewide uniformity.
“There’s definitely going to be a conversation about what we need to do to provide reliable, sustainable, long-term funding for mental health services in the state of Iowa,” Whitver said. “I believe something like mental health services should be something the state is paying for, not property taxes, and so I think that there is room for conversation about getting that off the property tax levy at the local level. We can have a conversation about that and whether it fits into this tax reform bill — I don’t know.”
Legislators are also discussing revamping the hundreds of millions of dollars in tax credits currently offered by the state.
Reforming the tax code is hard, Whitver said, and it’s harder combined with environmental policy, mental health changes, tax credit changes and shifting tax burdens in an election-year session.
“That’s a very time-intensive conversation that needs to be had,” he said.
Ingrid Gronstal Anderson of the Iowa Environmental Council said getting funding started for the IWILL program would be “a game changer,” and her group is “getting signals” it could happen.
“I think a lot of environmental groups and the folks who have worked on IWILL to begin with thought it would take a little while but not a decade,” she said.
Leopold said he believes there is “some room for interpretation” on the funding formula and hopes the issue won’t stall progress.
“The thing is we can lose every year. We only have to win once. Once we win, the tap is turned on and you can’t turn it off. Once it’s instituted and funded, it keeps going. So we only have to get it once. We do get concerned that it gets back-burnered again, but it’s a constitutional amendment so it’s not going away,” Leopold noted.
Not everyone is convinced that 2020 is the year for a deal, however.
“My expectation is there will be some people talk about it,” Hogg said, “but I would be shocked if Republicans raised the sales tax in an election year, especially if they’re going to change the formula.”
