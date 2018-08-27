CEDAR FALLS -- U.S. Rep. Rod Blum and state Rep. Abby Finkenauer will meet for two debates in October.
The two are running for Iowa's 1st Congressional District, which Blum has held since he was elected in 2014.
The first debate will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at the University of Northern Iowa's Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center and will be hosted by KWWL.
The second will be hosted by KGAN and KXEL on Oct. 16th at the CBS 2 Studio in Cedar Rapids.
"This debate will be an excellent opportunity to share our positions on issues like increasing wages, making health care more affordable and rebuilding our infrastructure with voters in the Cedar Valley and across the 1st District," said Finkenauer in a press release.
Blum had challenged Finkenauer to 10 debates at locations throughout the 1st District.
"I Iook forward to debating our policy stances and solutions, as well as comparing and contrasting our records and experience," said Blum in the press release. "I hope that this momentum builds and my opponent chooses to accept more of the debate invitations we've received in towns all across the district like Waterloo, Anamosa, Waverly and others to allow more Iowans to hear from both candidates on the issues."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.