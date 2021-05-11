'Dazzled in every direction': Waterloo auction to feature thousands of collectibles, including Michael Jackson memorabilia

WATERLOO — Colorful old-school soda machines. Hundreds of 1920s toy cars. Intricately painted Native American pottery. A sparking glove from Michael Jackson’s performance of “Billie Jean.”
Quirky antiques fill the exhibition hall at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in downtown Waterloo. A handful of employees from Rich Penn Auctions are in the final stretch of their weeks-long setup for their first large auction in nearly a year, which will feature nearly 2,000 items. People can participate online or go in person for free beginning 8 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A preview event of the items is happening 2-5 p.m. Thursday.
Rich Penn, owner of the auction company, said the items came from across the country. About 6,000 online bidders from more than 60 countries will participate in the weekend event, Penn said, and they’ll compete against any in-person bidders who show up at the convention center.
“The people that come, they love this stuff, and they’ll walk in here and they’ll be flabbergasted,” Penn said. “I’ll bet you there is not another option in the country that you can go to this year that’s going to have this large of variety of this quality stuff.”
There are chances for people to land both affordable and pricey items, Penn said, but the key is to be patient. The highest in-person bidders for desired antiques will pay at the convention center and take home their new prized possessions the same day, Penn said.
“If you’re a collector, what something is worth has got nothing to do with what it might cost you,” Penn said. “This market is really driven not by market factors, but just by how much people like and want stuff. And that’s a function of style and fashion and complicity and timing.”
The Michael Jackson items are drawing worldwide attention, Penn said. The memorabilia was donated by Robert Swinson, a man who helped build former amusement park Neverland Ranch where Jackson once lived.
“He just decided that it’s time to let other collectors enjoy it,” Penn said. “It’s kind of funny that it ended up in Waterloo, Iowa, of all places. We just thought we could do a good job with it.”
Items from Swinson’s collection include signed shoes, clothing and fedoras, including the one he wore in the “Black or White” music video. They will be the last 100 items up for auction Saturday afternoon, Penn said, to coordinate with international time zones for online bidders.
The slew of items includes the biggest soda machine collection sold by Rich Penn Auctions in the last 12 years, Penn said, and the largest toy car collection sold in the last 15 or 20 years.
“If you’re not dazzled in every direction you look, we haven’t done our job,” Penn said. “There’s pretty amazing stuff everywhere.”
Penn, who staged his auctions at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center for the last few years, called the facility’s new renovations “a wonderful improvement.” He remembers coming in early at past auctions to take fallen paint chips from the ceiling off expensive antiques before bidders arrived.
“This facility is going to end up being a really beautiful place to do auctions, and we’ll probably continue to them here,” Penn said. “It’s perfect for us.”