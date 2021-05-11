'Dazzled in every direction': Waterloo auction to feature thousands of collectibles, including Michael Jackson memorabilia

WATERLOO — Colorful old-school soda machines. Hundreds of 1920s toy cars. Intricately painted Native American pottery. A sparking glove from Michael Jackson’s performance of “Billie Jean.”

Quirky antiques fill the exhibition hall at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in downtown Waterloo. A handful of employees from Rich Penn Auctions are in the final stretch of their weeks-long setup for their first large auction in nearly a year, which will feature nearly 2,000 items. People can participate online or go in person for free beginning 8 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A preview event of the items is happening 2-5 p.m. Thursday.

Rich Penn, owner of the auction company, said the items came from across the country. About 6,000 online bidders from more than 60 countries will participate in the weekend event, Penn said, and they’ll compete against any in-person bidders who show up at the convention center.

“The people that come, they love this stuff, and they’ll walk in here and they’ll be flabbergasted,” Penn said. “I’ll bet you there is not another option in the country that you can go to this year that’s going to have this large of variety of this quality stuff.”