WATERLOO — Walking down certain streets in Black Hawk County, you might think from the yard signs the only candidates for office on Election Day are Walt Rogers and Dave Williams.

After four debates and hundreds of miles on foot knocking on doors, the Cedar Falls neighbors from Iowa House District 60 will learn the voters’ verdict Tuesday.

“I’m excited and looking forward to it,” said Rogers, 57, the Republican incumbent. “When I’m out and about talking to people. They’re excited too.”

Rogers thinks the strong economy and low unemployment speaks for itself.

“A lot of people I talk to are happy about the direction we’re going,” Rogers said.

Rogers has been riding his bike around neighborhoods talking to residents in his district. The chairman of the House Education Committee is running for his fifth term in the Statehouse.

Williams also likes what he is hearing.

“People have been interested in making a change in this district for a long time,” Williams said while going door-to-door Saturday afternoon.

Williams, 64, the Democratic challenger, is a “newcomer.” He’s humbled by the support he’s received.

From the start, he heard a lot of people tell him about their struggles with health care costs.

“Those are so motivating and so uplifting that I felt called to make a run at this,” Williams said.

He heard from Waterloo resident Mike Hanneman Saturday afternoon, who said health care is his biggest issue. His daughter has autism and will have to travel to Iowa City for oral surgery.

“I voted for (President Donald) Trump, but we all make mistakes,” Hanneman said.

He opposes Iowa’s Republican-held Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds because she is “a rubber stamp” for former Gov. Terry Branstad, Hanneman said.

The implementation of privatized Medicaid has experienced bumps, Rogers said, who noted a law was passed to smooth out the rocky transition.

“I think we’ve addressed them,” he said.

Polling is scant on the 60th District race, and aside from counting campaign signs there isn’t a lot to indicate who will win.

Both parties see a lot of excitement in their base.

Rogers and Williams were door knocking the final weekend before the election and left pamphlets on unanswered doors.

The midterm will be one of the first times Iowa voters won’t have the for straight-ticket voting.

“I think that helps us because it makes people analyze a little bit closer who they’re voting for,” Rogers said.

Rogers won a race in 2012 when former President Barack Obama was at the top of the ticket for the opposing party.

“I think that’s part of the local mentality of the races,” Rogers said. “When you go door to door people know you better and know who you are.”

Rogers is one of three Republican legislators running in Black Hawk County; all three face a Democratic opponent. On the other hand, three Democrats in Black Hawk County are unopposed.

Democrats are reaching out to minority and female voters throughout Black Hawk County.

“We’ve been out in the neighborhoods; the majority of the African-American population is in east Waterloo,” said Vikki Brown chairwoman of the Black Hawk Democratic Party. “A lot of women are coming over from the Republican side to the Democratic side because of some of the things that (Trump) has said that are so disconcerting to women.”

Rogers said Republicans also are trying to reach out to all voters.

Recent polling and some media outlets predict many Democratic wins in the country, but on the ground in Iowa, Rogers and Brown aren’t paying polls much mind.

“I don’t give too much credence to polls,” Brown said. “I feel personally we will have the numbers to get all of the candidates elected.”

