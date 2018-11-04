WATERLOO — Walking down certain streets in Black Hawk County, you might think from the yard signs the only candidates for office on Election Day are Walt Rogers and Dave Williams.
After four debates and hundreds of miles on foot knocking on doors, the Cedar Falls neighbors from Iowa House District 60 will learn the voters’ verdict Tuesday.
“I’m excited and looking forward to it,” said Rogers, 57, the Republican incumbent. “When I’m out and about talking to people. They’re excited too.”
Rogers thinks the strong economy and low unemployment speaks for itself.
“A lot of people I talk to are happy about the direction we’re going,” Rogers said.
Rogers has been riding his bike around neighborhoods talking to residents in his district. The chairman of the House Education Committee is running for his fifth term in the Statehouse.
Williams also likes what he is hearing.
“People have been interested in making a change in this district for a long time,” Williams said while going door-to-door Saturday afternoon.
Williams, 64, the Democratic challenger, is a “newcomer.” He’s humbled by the support he’s received.
From the start, he heard a lot of people tell him about their struggles with health care costs.
“Those are so motivating and so uplifting that I felt called to make a run at this,” Williams said.
He heard from Waterloo resident Mike Hanneman Saturday afternoon, who said health care is his biggest issue. His daughter has autism and will have to travel to Iowa City for oral surgery.
“I voted for (President Donald) Trump, but we all make mistakes,” Hanneman said.
He opposes Iowa’s Republican-held Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds because she is “a rubber stamp” for former Gov. Terry Branstad, Hanneman said.
The implementation of privatized Medicaid has experienced bumps, Rogers said, who noted a law was passed to smooth out the rocky transition.
“I think we’ve addressed them,” he said.
Polling is scant on the 60th District race, and aside from counting campaign signs there isn’t a lot to indicate who will win.
Both parties see a lot of excitement in their base.
Rogers and Williams were door knocking the final weekend before the election and left pamphlets on unanswered doors.
The midterm will be one of the first times Iowa voters won’t have the for straight-ticket voting.
“I think that helps us because it makes people analyze a little bit closer who they’re voting for,” Rogers said.
Rogers won a race in 2012 when former President Barack Obama was at the top of the ticket for the opposing party.
“I think that’s part of the local mentality of the races,” Rogers said. “When you go door to door people know you better and know who you are.”
Rogers is one of three Republican legislators running in Black Hawk County; all three face a Democratic opponent. On the other hand, three Democrats in Black Hawk County are unopposed.
Democrats are reaching out to minority and female voters throughout Black Hawk County.
“We’ve been out in the neighborhoods; the majority of the African-American population is in east Waterloo,” said Vikki Brown chairwoman of the Black Hawk Democratic Party. “A lot of women are coming over from the Republican side to the Democratic side because of some of the things that (Trump) has said that are so disconcerting to women.”
Rogers said Republicans also are trying to reach out to all voters.
Recent polling and some media outlets predict many Democratic wins in the country, but on the ground in Iowa, Rogers and Brown aren’t paying polls much mind.
“I don’t give too much credence to polls,” Brown said. “I feel personally we will have the numbers to get all of the candidates elected.”
Vote for Williams
DARYL ANDERSEN
CEDAR FALLS -- On May 23, 2013, Walt Rogers (R, Cedar Falls) voted “yes” on SF295 and HJ 1109 for the mandated “rollback order” to shift the property tax burden from businesses to homeowners and farms. Two weeks ago Iowa’s Department of Revenue announced homeowners and farmers will pay more property taxes in 2019 -- the 10th time in 12 years. Due to Roger’s vote, residential property owners can expect a 2.3 percent tax hike and agriculture owners will have a 3.1 percent tax increase.
The legislation included a “promise” from legislators the state would reimburse local governments for the lost tax revenue. Many lawmakers, including you-know-who, have been pushing to stop ANY reimbursement to cities, which puts our city coffers between a rock and a hard place.
Dave Williams, candidate for House District 60, will become a different and breath-of-fresh-air representative for Cedar Falls, Hudson and Waterloo by being honest with the public, sticking to his promises and not being a flip-flopper. Vote for Dave Williams, a man who has proven over and over again he remains true to his word.
Vote for Rogers
LYLE SCHMITT
WATERLOO – Walt Rogers has done an excellent job representing our area.
As chairman of the House Education Committee he significantly contributed to school improvement. Despite five years of declining agricultural commodity prices which minimized Iowa tax revenue, Walt’s leadership helped deliver an increase in K-12 funding that is higher than that of 42 other states.
Perhaps more important, legislation was passed that enables local school districts to spend money more effectively. Removing these wasteful restrictions was a classic “smaller-smarter government” success. This new spending flexibility empowers local districts to stretch limited funding to meet the greatest needs of their specific students.
Walt also wisely supported a modest investment in growing the Iowa economy. These incentives will not only create great jobs for our graduates, but promise to grow the tax base, which will improve K-12 funding in the future.
Finally, party matters. The era of patriots like FDR, LBJ and JFK is gone. A recent Gallop poll revealed more than half of today’s Democrats favor socialism. If you don’t know how destructive socialism is, Google Venezuela.
Please join me in voting for Walt Rogers to preserve our Constitution and to improve education without raising taxes.
We support Williams
JEFF ORVIS and ERIC GIDDENS
CEDAR FALLS --- Why we support Dave Williams: First, he is an experienced engineer. Dave has training and experience in understanding and improving complex systems, and those skills certainly would benefit Iowa.
Second, Dave has a long record of service to our community. His work on the Cedar Falls Utilities Board of Trustees, Cedar Falls School Board, Cedar Falls Historical Preservation Commission, and Big Brothers/Big Sisters are all proof of his commitment to public service, not self-interest.
Next, we know Dave understands improving lives in our community and state must be bigger than party politics. We remember a time when legislation was based on its merits, not the party that introduced it.
Finally, we are educators and school board members. We know the quality of life here is intricately tied to the opportunities provided by public education. We need to continue to attract good people into education careers. We need to keep our community colleges, area education agencies and universities affordable. We are confident Dave Williams is the best person to answer these challenges.
I'm for Dave Williams
DORIS KELLEY
CEDAR FALLS --- I want to thank Willard Jenkins and Don Redfern for their recent letters to the editor. Willard, you are correct that “from 2011 to 2018, K-12 state funding (for public education) rose 14.4 percent.” However, this equates to 1.65 percent compounded annual growth per year, which is below the Consumer Price Index, any other remotely relevant inflation index and the actual cost of any public school’s operating budget. With Walter Roger’s (R-Cedar Falls) disappointing eight-year voting behavior, Iowa ranks 34th in the percent of expenditure support for public education.
Don, I voted for you and Willard in the good old days and agree bipartisanship is, indeed, needed. I was a Republican until the local GOP chair told me “I was too strong of a female for the Republican Party.” Even Kraig Paulsen, Republican minority leader, stood by my desk at the Capitol in the spring of 2010 and said, “Doris, if you’ll switch to Republican, I’ll make Walt Rogers go away.” You know full well I was a centrist at Iowa’s Capitol and worked across the aisle. Eight years of Walter Rogers' radical far-right partisanship is embarrassing.
The Cedar Valley deserves better; I’m supporting Dave Williams.
Vote for Williams
G.M. 'JERI' THORNSBERRY
WATERLOO -- Just like “Where’s Waldo?,” “Where’s Walter?” That’s, Walter Rogers (R-Cedar Falls), who has not attended a public forum for 620 days (Feb. 11, 2017). The public forms are hosted by 26 different Cedar Valley nonpartisan groups, and his absence is baffling.
The taxpayers who fund Rogers’ salary, health care benefits and retirement program should have the opportunity to ask Rogers about his voting actions.
What is Rogers trying to hide? Why won’t he hold himself accountable to his constituents like his predecessors (i.e., Doris Kelley, D. and Willard Jenkins, R.) who availed themselves, 100 percent of the time, to the public and willingly defended their actions at the Capitol? If Rogers can’t take the heat, it’s 620 days past the time he should get out of the kitchen.
Let’s elect Dave Williams to House District 60, who has vowed to attend all public forums and be a responsible legislator to We The People.
Vote for Rogers
BILL KAMMEYER
WATERLOO --- Some people will say anything to get elected. For example, liberal Dave Williams is campaigning as a so-called “centrist” who can work with both sides. Unfortunately for Williams his record is very public. Let’s take a look at his campaign:
1. He’s endorsed by Planned Parenthood and the Pro-Choice America Foundation. Both liberal organizations committed to providing abortions.
2. He’s been joined on the campaign trail by a long list of out of state liberal surrogates including Oregon’s Sen. Jeff Merkley, Maryland Congressman John Delaney and Obama appointee Julian Castro.
3. Williams' most recent campaign finance report showed tens of thousands of dollars pouring in from the East and West Coasts.
After reviewing those points I’m puzzled on how Dave can call himself a centrist.
As a former longtime school board member in Waterloo, I’m proud to have Walt Rogers serving me in the Iowa House and as chairman of the education committee. Under his leadership we’ve seen increased K-12 funding and increased high school graduation rates. Let’s keep up the good work. Rogers answers to the people of House District 60, not out-of-state liberals. Please join me in voting for Walt on Nov. 6.
Time for change
BARBARA HENNING
WATERLOO --- Enough is enough! We’ve seen it on the national level and as Iowans we experience how bipartisan politics affects our state and its people. Why can’t our legislators think about the greater good rather than their own special interests. This is supposed to be a government of the people, by the people and for the people. It sure doesn’t feel like that is what’s happening in Des Moines.
Legislators, under the direction of the education committee, underfunded Iowa’s K-12 public schools for eight consecutive years! That’s not what Iowans want.
The controlling party of by-the-party legislators eliminated successful family planning programs, reduced Iowa’s Resource Enhancement and Protection Program funding, stripped $30 million away from state universities, reduced funding for child care assistance, defunded ISU’s Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture, cut job training for Iowans with disabilities and stopped Iowa’s art in public building programs.
It’s time for a change.
Vote for Williams
MICHAEL HENNING
WATERLOO --- I was surprised to see state Rep. Walt Roger’s picture recently in The Courier article “Gov. Reynolds tours Waterloo Career Center.” Walt has done very little to support public education!
State public education funding grew by only 1.1 percent ($40 million) in 2017 and 1 percent in 2018 ($32 million).
In the past decade, Iowa’s annual spending on nonpublic education increased by 53 percent, totaling $37.1 million in 2018, according to data from Legislative Services Agency and Des Moines Register.
Rogers said shortchanging public education to help private schools and home schoolers was part of “a trend to slowly put some dollars towards people who are choosing different options.”
Meanwhile, public school districts are having to raise local taxes to make up for the shortfall.
Rogers, chair of the House Education Committee, blamed “slow revenue growth,” despite giving big business huge tax credits.
Dave Williams believes “public education is a cornerstone of democracy.” He is concerned “public education in Iowa is being destroyed” under Rogers’ leadership.
Please don’t let Walt Rogers continue to make public education smaller. Dave Williams is the smarter choice in House District 60.
Vote for Walt Rogers
STEVEN DUST
OTTUMWA --- The Cedar Valley has an effective voice in the Legislature with Rep. Walt Rogers. Rep. Rogers is a proven and effective advocate for the Cedar Valley’s interests and a better Iowa. Rep. Rogers earned his endorsement as a Friend of Business by the Iowa Association of Business & Industry. That means he supported better, more stable jobs of all kinds in the Cedar Valley and Iowa. He supported more equitable taxes and regulation to encourage business growth, allowing small and larger businesses alike to invest in higher wages, training, technologies, equipment and new buildings. Growing businesses need more Iowans with advanced, better skills.
As chairman of the House Education Committee, Rep. Rogers achieved greatly increased funding for new, innovative, collaborative educational programs for K-12, community colleges and all of Iowa’s universities, including initiatives like Future Ready Iowa that can provide new resources to people of all ages to prepare for careers. All of that results in a stronger Cedar Valley with increased contributions to the important charities and services that help our neighbors in need.
Rep. Walt Rogers is experienced, proven and will lead with even greater influence for the Cedar Valley. He has earned your vote on Tuesday.
Vote for Williams
JAMES 'JIM' KERNS
CEDAR FALLS --- I am writing to encourage you to vote for Dave Williams for Iowa House. I have known Dave for decades. We worked together on multiple teams to find progressive and creative solutions for difficult problems.
This problem-solving skill set is exactly what we need in government. Dave is honest. Dave is hard working. Dave is data driven. Dave is compassionate.
We are fortunate to have Dave step up to run for office. Most people will not. Please vote, and please vote for Dave Williams.
Vote for Rogers
SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY
DES MOINES --- I’m a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, and that’s why I care so much about support for the university in state government. Walt Rogers is a strong supporter of UNI.
I’m endorsing Walt Rogers because UNI needs bipartisan voices working on its behalf in Des Moines. On Nov. 6, I urge Iowans to vote for Walt Rogers for state representative.
Vote for Rogers
JAMI KAEPPEL
CEDAR FALLS --- I live in the neighborhood with Walt Rogers and Dave Williams. We were puzzled as to why Dave decided to change parties and run against Walt. Walt has done a fantastic job in the Iowa House representing the values of the Cedar Valley. State taxes have been lowered while at the same time, education funding is up 30 percent. UNI funding is up 27 percent since Walt’s been in office! Walt also has led an initiative of local control for schools to free up millions of school funding dollars tied up in educational bureaucracies.
Walt’s district has 22,000 credit union members, and the Iowa Credit Union League has said there is no better friend to credit union members than Walt Rogers. Dave Williams claims to be a centrist, but it appears he is left wing on every issue. His latest contribution report show thousands of dollars from California liberals! Dave claims to be a fixer, why didn’t he just walk across his lot line and discuss these issues with Walt himself? He would have found out that Walt is already working for us and doing a great job.
This neighbor is voting for Walt.
Elect Dave Williams
LORI LEO
CEDAR FALLS -- I've been very impressed with Dave Williams and his ideas on how we need to improve Iowa's public education program financing from its current No. 34 position in America back to the top 10. Dave is one of the smartest people I have met. He prefers to take a long-term perspective versus the short-term, Band-Aid approach. Dave sees support of public education as an investment in the Cedar Valley and Iowa and not an expenditure.
Dave is a great problem solver because he knows how to listen first, ask questions for clarification sake, offer a suggestion, ask if the person understands what he's trying to say and finally asks "what have I missed?" That's a breath of fresh air in today's political world.
I concur with Dave that giving $52 million to private education is just about the right amount of support we should provide for the 47,000 privately educated students in Iowa. But, Dave's main priority, and I agree, is to provide significant financial support to our 500,000 publicly educated students.
Dave will be a champion for public education. Please join me in supporting Dave Williams for Iowa House District 60.
Vote for Dave Williams
BILL BROWN
CEDAR FALLS -- When Dave Williams announced he was in the race to become our next Iowa House representative in District 60 I knew who I was voting for. Why? Because I have known Dave for more 20 years. I worked with Dave on several successful projects at John Deere. The projects were successful because Dave listens to input from several sources, makes fact-based decisions, is fiscally responsible and is concerned about long-term social, economic and environmental impacts.
In the past year I have written to Walt Rogers about several issues. There were instances when I did not hear anything back until after a vote was taken. I attended several nonpartisan League of Women Voter legislative forums. Walt Rogers was not present at these forums. I am told Walt does not attend these forums because they are too political. I want a representative who will listen to my input. I believe Dave Williams will be that kind of representative.
I ask you to join me in supporting Dave Williams for Iowa House. It is time we had someone who represents District 60 voters. Dave Williams is that person.
Vote for Williams
REV. CATHY YOUNG, KAROL RAE HOTH and MARY ANN BURK
WATERLOO --- The race for House District 60 between Dave Williams (D) and Walt Rogers (R) presents great differences.
Rogers supports Gov. Branstad-Reynolds decision (2016) to privatize the Medicaid health insurance program. Seventy-two percent of Iowans feel this is a problem for the 783,000 low income and disabled and their health care providers. When the state of Iowa ran the $5.5 billion not-for-profit health care program for our most vulnerable, administrative costs were 4-5 percent. The cost now is 12-15 percent using the for-profit, out-of-state companies — more cost, less service! Dave Williams supports a change back to Iowa’s more efficient and less costly nonprofit managed care program.
Rogers states that he and his fellow Republicans have given millions to public education, but facts show investment in our public schools is the lowest relative to cost-of-operation for eight of the last nine years. Iowa’s K-12 public education financing is 16th worst in America. Rogers attempted to transfer $200 million dollars from public education to private education, wrongfully saying it would be “revenue neutral.” Resources and revenues totaling $52 million are currently provided to private education. Dave Williams will support increased dollars for public education.
Change is imperative; vote for Dave Williams!
Vote for Williams
PATRICIA COOK
WATERLOO --- Since moving back home from Nebraska in 2011, I've attended many League of Women Voters Legislative forums. These provide constituents/voters the opportunity to ask their legislators topical questions face to face.
I've never forgotten the one time I saw my District 60 Rep. Walt Rogers in person. It was at the February 2017 forum that occurred just days before Rogers and the "Iowa Tea Party Legislature" voted to strip Chapter 20 of union bargaining rights for state employees.
The Area 267 venue was packed that day, mostly with local state employees worried about future salaries and benefits, and how this would affect their families. Facing all this visible angst, Mr. Rogers seemed to shrink and become smaller with such strong opposition present in the room. His voice, though mic'd, could hardly be heard. In comparison, the four or five Democratic legislators present spoke up loud and clear using the same mic.
I believe Walt Rogers never came to any League forums since then. I intend to vote for Dave Williams, and hope you do the same.
Vote for Hubbell team
CATHY ROTTINGHAUS ADDINGTON
CEDAR FALLS --- Lieutenant governor candidates rarely garner attention; but this year Fred Hubbell’s running mate happens to be my sister, Rita Rottinghaus Hart. Please join me in voting to put her background in agriculture, education and as a state senator to work in Des Moines and the 99 counties on Nov. 6.
I love loving in Iowa, yet it is not the same state as when Rita and I were children. There’s been a steady erosion -- not just in the loss of precious topsoil and decreasing water quality in our state, but also dilution in our quality of public service and effective policy-making. I believe Iowans deserve better.
The Des Moines Register and others endorse Fred Hubbell as one of the most qualified persons in decades to seek Iowa’s governorship; ditto on that from me. Fred and Rita are both intelligent, experienced, engaged, willing to serve and highly committed to ensuring the future prosperity of Iowa.
Like Fred, my sister didn’t need this leadership challenge; yet all Iowans will benefit from Rita’s thoughtful, well-spoken style of leadership and service. The middle child of our sibling group of nine; she is committed to making Iowa a better place for our family and yours.
