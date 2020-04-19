David Sturch takes the wheel as MET Transit new general manager

WATERLOO — Today’s MET Transit vehicles are a far cry from those Mark Little drove when he was hired in 1980 by the local bus service.
“We started with old 1966 buses with no air conditioning and no heat and no power steering,” Little said. “Now we have bike racks, and they transport wheelchairs. …There are cameras and GPS and electronic fare boxes, a lot of technology.”
Little, who worked his way up the ranks and became general manager in 2005, is retiring at the end of April. He’s passing the wheel to David Sturch, a longtime Cedar Falls city planner, who was hired as the new general manager and started April 7.
Little said he’s most proud of upgrades to the bus fleet during his 15 years as general manager and the improvement in paratransit service, which provides dedicated point-to-point rides to persons with disabilities in the Cedar Valley.
“We have a pretty good fleet of buses both on the fixed-route and paratransit compared to what we had when I started,” he said. “It’s a newer fleet.”
The 60-year-old recalled a time when persons unable to use the bus services due to physical limitations had to rely on dial-a-ride volunteer services to get to the store, doctor or social events.
“When I started there was no service called paratransit,” Little said. “Today we provide a lot of paratransit services, I would say second only to Des Moines.
“I’m proud of that because persons with disabilities who cannot access the regular buses, they should be able to get to their destinations just as (others) should,” he added. “I really believe in that type of service. It’s a way for them to get out and be a part of our community.”
Little plans to continue serving on the board of The Bus Coalition, a national organization he helped found in 2013 that now has more than 130 members in 44 states. The advocacy group works to ensure public bus transit programs get necessary state and federal funding to provide safe and reliable service.
Meanwhile, Sturch will be taking over as the new general manager as the public transit service operates through issues created by the coronavirus health crisis.
“Right now we’re trying to deal with this COVID-19 pandemic issue,” Sturch said. “We’re in the job of safety for our drivers and passengers. We want to make sure that service is still available on an as-needed basis.”
The 50-year-old Waterloo native is no stranger to the MET Transit operations. He had been serving as the Cedar Falls liaison to the MET board since 1999.
“I’ve enjoyed my time serving on the MET board,” Sturch said. “I understand the operations and how things work over here.”
Sturch graduated from Iowa State University in 1993 with a degree in urban planning. He worked in the city of Waterloo’s planning department from 1994 to 1998, when he left to take what turned out to be a 22-year job with the city of Cedar Falls Planning and Community Services Department.
Little is staying on until the end of the month to help Sturch transition into his new role, especially with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MET Transit is pushing off a planned restructuring of bus routes due to the virus, largely because the service has been disrupted by the health crisis and public input meetings on the proposed changes are impossible under social distancing requirements.
“Our immediate concern is containing this pandemic and making sure everybody’s safe,” Sturch said.
Drivers are undergoing training; buses are being modified to maintain safe distances between riders and staff; and there’s a lot of disinfecting and cleaning taking place, he said.
