David Sturch takes the wheel as MET Transit new general manager

“I’m proud of that because persons with disabilities who cannot access the regular buses, they should be able to get to their destinations just as (others) should,” he added. “I really believe in that type of service. It’s a way for them to get out and be a part of our community.”

Little plans to continue serving on the board of The Bus Coalition, a national organization he helped found in 2013 that now has more than 130 members in 44 states. The advocacy group works to ensure public bus transit programs get necessary state and federal funding to provide safe and reliable service.

Meanwhile, Sturch will be taking over as the new general manager as the public transit service operates through issues created by the coronavirus health crisis.

“Right now we’re trying to deal with this COVID-19 pandemic issue,” Sturch said. “We’re in the job of safety for our drivers and passengers. We want to make sure that service is still available on an as-needed basis.”

The 50-year-old Waterloo native is no stranger to the MET Transit operations. He had been serving as the Cedar Falls liaison to the MET board since 1999.

“I’ve enjoyed my time serving on the MET board,” Sturch said. “I understand the operations and how things work over here.”