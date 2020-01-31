Dave Williams endorses Klobuchar days before Iowa Caucuses

CEDAR FALLS -- A state representative from Black Hawk County has endorsed the Democratic candidate currently polling in fifth place just days before the Iowa Caucuses.

Iowa Rep. Dave Williams, who represents House District 60 in Black Hawk County, endorsed U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota for the Democratic nomination for president, Klobuchar's campaign announced Friday morning.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"Amy Klobuchar's extensive record of legislative achievement and bipartisan cooperation is second to none," Williams said in a Klobuchar campaign release. "Throughout her career, Amy has put the needs of working families above partisanship."

As of Friday, Klobuchar was polling at an average of 9.6% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics. The Iowa Caucuses begin at 7 p.m. Monday.

Williams is the last of the Black Hawk County congressional delegation, all elected Democrats, to endorse a candidate for president: Sen. Eric Giddens announced his support for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren in October, Rep. Ras Smith was named former Vice President Joe Biden's Iowa Director of Coalition Building in November, Sen. Bill Dotzler announced his support for former Mayor Pete Buttigieg in December, and Reps. Bob Kressig and Timi Brown-Powers both announced their endorsement of Biden this week.

Former longtime Rep. Deb Berry endorsed Buttigieg in December.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0