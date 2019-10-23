CEDAR FALLS — Rep. Dave Williams will seek re-election in 2020 to the Iowa House of Representatives.
The Democrat will hold campaign kick-off and fundraiser with special guest Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Hilton Garden Inn at 7213 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls. The event is sponsored by Women of Action.
Williams was first elected in 2018 to Iowa House District 60, which covers the southwestern portion of Black Hawk County, including Hudson and portions of Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
During his first session Williams served on the appropriations, education budget, commerce, transportation, and agriculture committees.
