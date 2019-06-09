CEDAR FALLS -- Dave Wieland, 77, will not seek re-election after 16 years on the Cedar Falls City Council.
Wieland has been a voice on the council for some of its biggest decisions, including creating a Public Safety Department, the location of the city's swimming pool, river improvements and University Avenue reconstruction.
“I decided after the last election in 2015. I would be 78 by the time this election's over. If I run again I’d be 82. Do I really want to be in council that long?” Wieland said. “That’s not the only reason. I had an election team that worked for me, and some of them have moved off, some of them are gone. Plus we’ve got a good council that attacks the issues, and they’re not going to miss me.”
City staff are professionals, trained and proactive, Wieland said.
“We need to look into the future for the residents of Cedar Falls,” he said.
Wieland said he's seen the city drastically change for the better.
“I’m all for the continuing success of the downtown area,” he said. “Everywhere you look in this downtown area, it’s new.”
He’s one of seven council members. He and three others are up for re-election this year. So far former for council member Nick Taiber, 42, and U.S. Army veteran Nate Didier, 37, are seeking Wieland’s at-large spot on the council.
“It takes all seven working together to get it done,” Wieland said. “I’m so pleased that I can only think of one time in 16 years a council member attacking another one. We always attacked the issues.”
Council members Tom Blandford and Susan DeBuhr are both seeking re-election. No challengers have announced plans to run for their seats.
Wieland was first elected in 2003 after working with his neighborhood to stop a Walmart and other big box stores from being built at the corner of Greenhill Road and South Main Street, where a Fareway and public safety building are now located.
Prior to being on the council, Wieland was a freelance photographer and worked at John Deere. In 2002, he retired from Deere.
“After Walmart decided to go where the city said they should in the first place, the neighbors in that neighborhood came up and knocked on my door,” Wieland said. “They said, ‘There’s an election coming up and we’d like you to run.’”
His family always told him to give back to his community, Wieland said.
“I’ve been asked to run three of the four times,” he said. “It’s just getting to the point that I didn’t have the energy to do what it takes to get elected. I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been a wonderful 16 years.”
Weiland said when his term ends he’s going to take his camera and travel.
“I’ll always keep busy,” he said.
