Dave Loebsack is retiring from Congress.
Loebsack made the announcement Friday afternoon. The Democrat from Iowa City and native of Sioux City has represented eastern Iowa’s 2nd Congressional district since 2007.
The 66-year-old Loebsack will retire at the end of his seventh term and not seek re-election in 2020.
“I have enjoyed beyond my expectations serving the people of Iowa’s 2nd District for the past 13 years,” Loebsack said in a statement. “Having grown up in poverty, I never would have imagined having the honor of serving as the voice of Iowans in the U.S. House of Representatives.”
Loebsack was first elected in 2006, when he upset Republican incumbent Jim Leach, who had served in Congress for more than three decades. Loebsack has since won re-election six times, including a 2016 victory that left him the only Democrat in Iowa’s six-member congressional delegation.
Loebsack said he planned to serve no more than 12 years, but after the 2016 election of Republican President Donald Trump decided to run for one more term.
Loebsack said he will use the remainder of his final term to help the new U.S. House majority serve as a check on Trump and to help Democrats retake the White House in 2020. Loebsack said he also will continue to serve Iowa and the 2nd District by working on what he called middle class issues like affordable and quality health care, access to quality education and rural broadband internet access.
“In the remainder of my service, I will continue to serve the people of Iowa with the same energy and commitment that I have devoted to this job from the beginning,” Loebsack said. “I made it a point to meet with folks where they live, work and play in order to focus on improving their lives. I have worked hard to ensure all Iowans have had their voice heard.”
Sen. Chuck Grassley in a social media post called Loebsack “an outstanding public servant” who has represented his district well by working hard and staying in touch with his constituents. Grassley said he considers Loebsack a friend and wished him well.
The Iowa Democratic Party in a statement called Loebsack a “strong leader” and expressed confidence in its ability to keep the district blue in 2020.
Loebsack’s retirement creates an open-seat race for the 2nd District.
While Loebsack has enjoyed electoral success there, Trump in 2016 won the 24-county district over Democrat Hillary Clinton by 4 percentage points after Democratic President Barack Obama won it by 16 points in 2008 and 13 points in 2012. It was one of 21 congressional districts nationwide that flipped from Obama to Trump in 2016 despite an overwhelming Democratic margin in Johnson County.
On Saturday, freshman state Sen. Zach Wahls said he is considering a possible fun for Loebsack’s seat, but has made no decision.
