Darius Robinson wins Bremer County Attorney race

WAVERLY — Republican Darius P.R. Robinson won the Bremer County Attorney race Tuesday, taking 54.1% of the vote against his Democratic opponent, Bremer County Deputy Attorney Jill Dashner.

Robinson, a Waverly resident and an assistant county attorney for Black Hawk County, will step into the role previously filled by Kasey Wadding, who is retiring after 24 years in office.

In unofficial results, Robinson received 5,732 votes against Dashner, who finished at 45.8% with 4,851 votes.

Prior to the election, Robinson said much of his work will consist of picking up where Wadding left off. However, he also wanted to work on what he felt was a lack of defense attorneys in the county. Despite working as a prosecutor, he said the lack of defense attorneys undermines the justice system and stands in the way of a fair trial.

The Courier reached out to Robinson and Dashner, but had not heard back from either candidate as of press time.

