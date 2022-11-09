Darius Robinson wins Bremer County Attorney race

Robinson, a Waverly resident and an assistant county attorney for Black Hawk County, will step into the role previously filled by Kasey Wadding, who is retiring after 24 years in office.

Prior to the election, Robinson said much of his work will consist of picking up where Wadding left off. However, he also wanted to work on what he felt was a lack of defense attorneys in the county. Despite working as a prosecutor, he said the lack of defense attorneys undermines the justice system and stands in the way of a fair trial.