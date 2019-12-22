WATERLOO — There were handshakes, hugs and a few tears as Dan Trelka bid farewell to the men and women of the Waterloo Police Department.
The 56-year-old police chief spent his last day on the job Friday before officially retiring Dec. 31, after nearly 10 years as the city’s top law enforcement official.
Officers, civilian staff and Trelka’s family attended a short ceremony in the City Council chambers where he received a plaque from the city and a certificate of retirement from his department.
“I feel we’re in a better place today than we were 10 years ago,” Trelka told them. “Others may differ or disagree, but I feel good about what we accomplished together.
“I didn’t please all of you all of the time. But I made my decisions based on my principles and what I thought was in the best interest of the organization.
“I’m as proud to be associated with this organization as I am to be called a U.S. Marine, and that says a lot,” added Trelka, who now sports both Marines Corps and WPD griffin tattoos.
Trelka took the reins in Waterloo on May 3, 2010, after leaving his previous job as chief of police in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., a quiet tourist community in his home state.
“Nothing ever happened there, and I was bored,” Trelka said.
During his tenure in Waterloo, Trelka said he was “incredibly” proud of a drop in the city’s crime rate. Some 10,770 crimes were reported in Waterloo in 2009, but the city is on track to see only 6,800 crimes reported in 2019.
Trelka also will be known as the police chief who brought automated traffic enforcement with red-light and speed cameras. The polarizing program issued nearly 20,000 citations last year.
“Although it was controversial for many people, I have no doubt our community is safer because of them,” he said.
The chief also was responsible for a new chronic nuisance ordinance designed to crack down on locations with above-average police calls for service and also for an ordinance change allowing utility vehicles to be on city streets when used for legitimate work.
You have free articles remaining.
More recently he worked with the police union to establish the Waterloo Police Foundation, which put on community-oriented programs such as Cops and Kids and the association’s annual back-to-school and Christmas shopping events.
Trelka came under some criticism in 2016 when the police department was slapped with excessive force lawsuits and allegations of racial bias, which led to the city paying $2.7 million in legal settlements. The public backed the chief amid rumors he’d been asked to resign.
Mayor Quentin Hart kept Trelka on board and the city held a number of public meetings focused on improving the relationship between the community and police.
“It helped us grow; it helped me grow,” Trelka said. “It was a rough patch, but we made it through it.”
Hart also recognized Trelka last week during Monday’s City Council meeting, where the two shared a hug.
“This is not an easy place,” Hart said. “It’s a great place, but it’s not an easy place to do what you’ve done to lead the men and women of your department and be such a community advocate.”
Hart said he’s hoping to name Trelka’s replacement by February. Major Joe Leibold is in charge of the department during Trelka’s absence and will continue in that capacity until the next chief is hired.
Trelka will continue to serve in the community. He was elected to the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors in 2018 and has announced he will be running for sheriff in 2020 against incumbent Tony Thompson.
But he said he will miss his colleagues in city government.
“It’s been a very eventful ride; it’s been a phenomenal ride,” he said. “I have no regrets. I am a better man because of my time here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.