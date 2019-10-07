WATERLOO — Police Chief Dan Trelka has his sights on the Black Hawk County’s Sheriff’s Office.
Trelka, 56, of Waterloo, announced his plans today to seek the Republican nomination and run for sheriff in the November 2020 general election.
The 30-year law enforcement veteran and former U.S. Marine is retiring as Waterloo’s police chief at the end of next month.
He also is serving the first year of a four-year term on the county Board of Supervisors, a seat he won in the 2018 general election but would need to give up should he win the sheriff’s race.
“Although I retired from my position of chief of the Waterloo Police Department, I believe I still have more to do, more to offer and more to accomplish in our great community,” Trelka said in his announcement.
Trelka said his priorities as sheriff would be to improve morale in the office, reduce criminal recidivism and use the office discretionary funds to reduce crime throughout the county.
He also said he would collaborate with fire services, especially in rural areas, for the benefit of the county and work together with other law enforcement agencies to provide “fiscally responsible services.”
“We live in a day and age where nothing divides the American people more than politics,” Trelka said. “What one person sees as a rebel, another may see a patriot.
“We have to be willing as a community to come to the table to have a tough, yet open and honest dialogue.
“As sheriff, I realize it will not be my responsibility to legislate but my duty to enforce established law and uphold the Constitution of the United States as well as the Constitution of the State of Iowa,” he added.
Current Sheriff Tony Thompson, a Democrat, was first elected in 2008. He has not announced yet whether he will seeking a fourth four-year term in 2020.
