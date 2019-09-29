WATERLOO — Dan Gable will fire up the audience for an evening of entertainment and updates from elected officials and candidates at the Black Hawk County GOP’s 12th annual Lincoln Dinner and fundraiser.
Gable is a Waterloo native, founder and namesake of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo, Olympic gold medalist and former head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling team. He will speak Oct. 6 at the newly constructed Holiday Inn and Suites Event Center located at 7400 Hudson Road in Cedar Falls. Social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 5 p.m. Program will start at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are limited and must be purchased no later than Tuesday. Tickets are $50 each and $90 for a couple. You can purchase tickets by going to Eventbrite and typing “Lincoln Dinner” in the search bar, or go to www.blackhawkgop.com and RSVP and buy tickets to the event. Make checks payable to Republicans of Black Hawk County, P.O. Box 2314, Waterloo, IA 50704. Questions can be directed to chair@blackhawkgop.com.
