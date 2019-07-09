WATERLOO -- The damaged Byrnes Park swimming pool is no longer expected to open this season.
"The prognosis on the existing Byrnes pool is not too great," Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said Tuesday.
Contractors hired in March to repair a leak under the pool's deep discovered the problem is much more significant than originally expected.
A giant frost boil under the aluminum pool is swallowing up earth and rock, jeopardizing the integrity of the pool walls around it.
Mark Gallagher, recreation services manager, said the city no longer expects the fix can be completed in time to open this year.
"They had a shovel, stuck it in the ground and it pretty much disappeared," Gallagher said. "The side walls are starting to cave in … from all the rock and gravel pushing its way down to the soft spot."
Chester Pool Systems, of New Albany, Ind., is looking at other repair options for the pool the company originally built in 1981. One option involves making the 12-foot deep end three feet shallower.
"We're still working with the health department," Gallagher said. "That very well could get rid of diving boards, the slide, the whole shooting match."
Another issue is deciding how much is reasonable to spend repairing the pool, which is well past its useful lifespan.
The city is currently evaluating a public referendum on an estimated $12 million plan to build a new multi-featured pool and aquatic center at Byrnes Park and replace the Gates Park pool, which is also starting to fail, with a large spray park.
Gallagher said the city has been issuing refunds for those who bought season passes at the pool. There has been a slight uptick in attendance at the Gates Park pool and Cedar Valley SportsPlex pool, which opened up more public swimming time due to the Byrnes situation.
Even if Byrnes could have been repaired before the end of the season, Gallagher questioned whether enough staff would be available.
"We've tried to get hours to our guards as best we can," he said. "But they're starting to go elsewhere."
