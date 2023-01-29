Déjà vu: CF Council to talk again Monday about 6th, Main Street roundabout possibility

CEDAR FALLS – The prospect of transforming the Main and Sixth Street intersection into a roundabout has been researched in the past but has never progressed beyond the chatter.

The City Council convenes Monday at 6 p.m. for a special meeting inside City Hall, 220 Clay St., to hear again the pros and cons and the implications of moving forward with a single-lane roundabout versus a signaled intersection there.

Councilor Daryl Kruse asked Jan. 17 to have design consultant Foth Engineering and the Public Works Department dig into the possibility and ultimately referred the discussion to committee, after receiving the necessary support from councilors Dustin Ganfield, Dave Sires and Gil Schultz.

Under consideration will be a roundabout with four “legs” or one with three, where the portion of Sixth Street leading to State Street would be closed to Main Street traffic.

The roundabout would be part of the larger, and costlier-than-anticipated, $30 million Main Street reconstruction project that the council awarded to Peterson Contractors, Inc. last month in a 4-3 vote.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring and will include work to transform the 12th and 18th streets and Seerley Boulevard intersections into roundabouts as well.

If councilors decide to move forward Monday with a roundabout at Sixth Street, the final approval likely wouldn’t happen until a future meeting in the form of a “major” change order.

Officials will weigh various factors, including safety, up-front cost, long-term savings, traffic flow, necessary right of way, potential parking implications, overall design, project timeline and any other ramifications that might come as a result of the proposal being brought to the floor at the 11th hour.

The last-minute request is why a special meeting had to be called.

Among the other changes people can expect with Main Street’s reconstruction is going from a four- to a three-lane corridor, with travel lanes in each direction and a center turn lane from Sixth Street to just north of University Avenue.

A major part of the project will be the replacement of the underground infrastructure, like sanitary sewer and water mains described as being in bad condition and more than 100 years old.

Upon completion of construction in 2025, officials say the future roadway will be designed with better pavement conditions, lower ongoing upkeep and operational costs, enhanced safety for all modes of transportation, improved traffic flow, enhanced bicycle and pedestrian mobility and better support for economic growth and revitalization.

The council has a second meeting scheduled at 7 p.m., but it’s slated to be a closed session as is permissible under Iowa law.

Photos: Girls Wrestling Regional at Decorah, Jan. 27 Girls WR Regional Final 1 Girls WR Regional 1 Girls WR Regional 2 Girls WR Regional 3 Girls WR Regional 4 Girls WR Regional 5 Girls WR Regional 6 Girls WR Regional 7 Girls WR Regional 8 Girls WR Regional 9 Girls WR Regional 10 Girls WR Regional 11 Girls WR Regional 12 Girls WR Regional 13 Girls WR Regional 14 Girls WR Regional 15 Girls WR Regional 16 Girls WR Regional 17 Girls WR Regional 18 Girls WR Regional 19 Girls WR Regional 20 Girls WR Regional 21 Girls WR Regional 22 Girls WR Regional 23 Girls WR Regional 24 Girls WR Regional 25 Girls WR Regional 26 Girls WR Regional 27 Girls WR Regional 28 Girls WR Regional 29 Girls WR Regional 30 Girls WR Regional 31 Girls WR Regional 32 Girls WR Regional 33 Girls WR Regional 34 Girls WR Regional 35 Girls WR Regional 36 Girls WR Regional 37 Girls WR Regional 38 Girls WR Regional 39 Girls WR Regional Final 2 Girls WR Regional Final 3 Girls WR Regional Final 4 Girls WR Regional Final 5 Girls WR Regional Final 6 Girls WR Regional Final 7 Girls WR Regional Final 8 Girls WR Regional Final 9 Girls WR Regional Final 10 Girls WR Regional Final 11 Girls WR Regional Final 12 Girls WR Regional Final 13 Girls WR Regional Final 14 Girls WR Regional Final 15 Girls WR Regional Semi 1 Girls WR Regional Semi 2 Girls WR Regional Semi 3 Girls WR Regional Semi 4 Girls WR Regional Semi 5 Girls WR Regional Semi 6 Girls WR Regional Semi 7 Girls WR Regional Semi 8 Girls WR Regional Semi 9 Girls WR Regional Semi 10 Girls WR Regional Semi 11 Girls WR Regional Semi 12 Girls WR Regional Semi 13 Girls WR Regional Semi 14 Girls WR Regional Semi 15 Girls WR Regional Semi 16 Girls WR Regional Semi 17 Girls WR Regional Semi 18 Girls WR Regional Semi 19 Girls WR Regional Semi 20 Girls WR Regional Semi 21