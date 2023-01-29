Déjà vu: CF Council to talk again Monday about 6th, Main Street roundabout possibility

CEDAR FALLS – The prospect of transforming the Main and Sixth Street intersection into a roundabout has been researched in the past but has never progressed beyond the chatter.
The City Council convenes Monday at 6 p.m. for a special meeting inside City Hall, 220 Clay St., to hear again the pros and cons and the implications of moving forward with a single-lane roundabout versus a signaled intersection there.
Councilor Daryl Kruse asked Jan. 17 to have design consultant Foth Engineering and the Public Works Department dig into the possibility and ultimately referred the discussion to committee, after receiving the necessary support from councilors Dustin Ganfield, Dave Sires and Gil Schultz.
Under consideration will be a roundabout with four “legs” or one with three, where the portion of Sixth Street leading to State Street would be closed to Main Street traffic.
The roundabout would be part of the larger, and costlier-than-anticipated, $30 million Main Street reconstruction project that the council awarded to Peterson Contractors, Inc. last month in a 4-3 vote.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring and will include work to transform the 12th and 18th streets and Seerley Boulevard intersections into roundabouts as well.
If councilors decide to move forward Monday with a roundabout at Sixth Street, the final approval likely wouldn’t happen until a future meeting in the form of a “major” change order.
Officials will weigh various factors, including safety, up-front cost, long-term savings, traffic flow, necessary right of way, potential parking implications, overall design, project timeline and any other ramifications that might come as a result of the proposal being brought to the floor at the 11th hour.
The last-minute request is why a special meeting had to be called.
Among the other changes people can expect with Main Street’s reconstruction is going from a four- to a three-lane corridor, with travel lanes in each direction and a center turn lane from Sixth Street to just north of University Avenue.
A major part of the project will be the replacement of the underground infrastructure, like sanitary sewer and water mains described as being in bad condition and more than 100 years old.
Upon completion of construction in 2025, officials say the future roadway will be designed with better pavement conditions, lower ongoing upkeep and operational costs, enhanced safety for all modes of transportation, improved traffic flow, enhanced bicycle and pedestrian mobility and better support for economic growth and revitalization.
The council has a second meeting scheduled at 7 p.m., but it’s slated to be a closed session as is permissible under Iowa law.
Photos: Girls Wrestling Regional at Decorah, Jan. 27
Girls WR Regional Final 1
Union, La Porte City's Jillian Worthen raises her arm after defeating Mason City's Layla Phillips on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 1
Denver's Jules Neubauer competes against Anamosa's Ryan Carlson on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 2
North Central's Annaston Stene competes against Nashua-Plainfield's Amberley Gerholdt on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 3
Waterloo West's Jaydn Wirth competes against West Delaware's Anna O'Rear on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 4
West Fork's Autumn Stonecypher competes against Kinzi Martin on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 5
Waterloo East's Ar' Riyann Bass competes against Bellevue's Adessa Leibfried on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 6
Mason City's Averi Peterson competes against North Fayette Valley's Claire Koester on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 7
Osage's Jazzmine Olsen competes against New Hampton/Turkey Valley's Maycen Hackman on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 8
Osage's Zoey Johnson competes against BCLUW-SH's Lelia Wedgwood on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 9
North Central's Jessika Ausborn competes against Nashua-Plainfield's Makinzey Brannon on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 10
Union, La Porte City's Josie Bergmeier competes against North Fayette Valley's Braelyn Meyer on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 11
Waterloo West's Elizabeth Roberts competes against Tripoli's Kaydi Cowell on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 12
Decorah's Ashley Bjork competes against Tripoli's Makennah Frank on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 13
North Central's Lily Wilson competes against Anamosa's Bree Brophy on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 14
Aplington-Parkersburg-Grundy Center's Avery Freund competes against Cascade's Grace Davis on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 15
West Fork's Kaitlyn Burgin competes against West Delaware's Abigail O'Rear on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 16
Clear Lake's Zoe Koontz competes against Crestwood's Rosie Niewoehner on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 17
Charles City's Kylie Blunt competes against Dubuque Senior's Mya Hohnecker on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 18
Charles City's Morgan Maloy competes against AGWSR Nova McStockard on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 19
Osage's Katelyn Huebsch competes against Central Community's Madi Keppler on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 20
Osage's Erika Power competes against BCLUW-SH's Alaynah Salazar on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 21
Mason City's Jayda La Salle competes against Anamosa's Isabella Taylor on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 22
Waterloo East's Armani Jones competes against Anamosa's Emily Fritz on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 23
Waterloo East's Alexis Ott competes against North Central's Jasmine Schwartz on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 24
Waterloo West's Lydia Parkhurst competes against Union, La Porte City's Lydia Albertsen on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 25
Mason City's Lila Sheehan competes against Denver's Jules Neubauer on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 26
Osage's Jaylnn Goodale competes against Algona's Makayla Erpelding on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 27
Osage's Alexis Kolbet competes against Crestwood's Kara Kennedy on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 28
Union, La Porte City's Taylor Hedeman competes against AP-GC's Lia Hovenga on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 29
Mason City's Kamina Munson competes against West Delaware's Addesyn Welcher on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 30
Waterloo West's Kammie Hoeck competes against Waterloo East's Libby Stocks on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 31
Waterloo West's Elizabeth Roberts competes against West Delware's Lexi Bunting on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 32
Mason City's Alexis Hoeft competes against North Fayette Valley's Braelyn Meyer on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 33
Clear Lake's Emery Hippen competes against BCLUW-SH's Taya Hollingsworth on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 34
Charles City's Kylie Blunt competes against NH-TV's Keira Myers on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 35
Union, LaPorte City's Ava Mehlert competes against MFL MarMac's Mackenzie Bachman on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 36
Mason City's Kyleigh James competes against Bellevue's Ryanne Dunn on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 37
West Fork's Jenny Ramirez competes against Anamosa's Hadley Frater on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 38
Osage's Katelynn Huebsch competes against Dubuque Hempstead's Annabel Blanchard on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional 39
Decorah's Mairi Sessions competes against Bellevue's Kelsey Knief on Friday during the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 2
Osage's Gable Hemann competes against Algona's Harley Tobin on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 3
Osage's Maddie Swenson competes against Central Community, Elkader's Reese Berns on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 4
Waterloo East's Libby Stocks competes against Anamosa's Adison Musser on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 5
AP-GC's Grace Storjohann competes against MFL MarMac's Kadence Pape on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 6
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Center Point-Urbana on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 7
Charles City's Elizabeth Oleson competes against Osage's Annaliese Arciniega on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 8
Mason City's Kyleigh James competes against Decorah's McKenzie Tollefson on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 9
Osage's Katelyn Huebsch competes against Center Point-Urbana's Moorea Brown on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 10
Mason City's Kyleigh James competes against Decorah's McKenzie Tollefson on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 11
Decorah's Lauren Luzum competes against Anamosa's Hadley Frater on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 12
AGWSR's Trinity Rotgers points to her coaches after defeating Crestwood's Saydey Scholbrock on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 13
Osage's Leah Grimm competes against Waukon's Kloe Hemmersbach on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 14
Decorah's Kamryn Steines competes against Epworth, Western Dubuque's Sharidan Engelken on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Final 15
Decorah's Skyla Jevne competes against Epworth, Western Dubuque's Adriana Shepherd on Friday in the final round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 1
Union, La Porte City's Jillian Worthen competes against North Central's Jasmine Schwartz on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 2
Osage's Gabel Hemann competes against Postville's Liliana Cortes on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 3
Osage's Jaylnn Goodale competes against Iowa Falls-Alden's Emma Ites on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 4
Mason City's Kamina Munson competes against Anamosa's Adison Musser on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 5
West Fork, Sheffield's Preslee Dickman competes against MFL MarMac's Kadence Pape on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 6
Osage's Maddie Swenson competes against Dubuque Senior's Hannah Reel on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 7
Crestwood's Odessa Nibbelink competes against Central Community's Tori Sylvester on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 8
Mason City's Alexis Hoeft competes against Decorah's Ashley Bjork on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 9
Denver's Tyanna Teetzen competes against Decorah's Anastasia Simon on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 10
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Wahlert, Dubuque's Bailey Welu on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 11
Charles City's Elizabeth Oleson competes against Central Community's Mayleigh Medberry on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 12
Denver's Tyanna Teetzen competes against Decorah's Anastasia Simon on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 13
Osage's Annaliese Arciniega competes against Dubuque Hempsted's Ayla Osterkamp on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 14
Mason City's Kyleigh James competes against Epworth, Western Dubuque's Sarah Roling on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 15
Mason City's Kallie Gibbons competes against Anamosa's Hadley Frater on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 16
Osage's Katelynn Huebsch competes against BCLUW-SH's Taya Hollingsworth on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 17
Waterloo West's Lydia Parkhurst competes against West Delaware's Ella Goedken on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 18
Clear Lake's Olivia Fausnaugh competes against AGWSR's Trinity Rotgers on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 19
Osage's Leah Grimm competes against Wahlert, Dubuque's Avery Schmidt on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 20
Osage's Leah Grimm celebrates after her victory against Wahlert, Dubuque's Avery Schmidt on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls WR Regional Semi 21
Charles City's Ava Thompson competes against Osage's Emma Schipper on Friday in the semifinal round of the girls wrestling regional tournament on Luther College in Decorah.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
