top story

Déjà vu: CF Council to talk again Monday about 6th, Main Street roundabout possibility

Sixth and Main Street - Cedar Falls

The City Council will meet Monday at 6 p.m. to talk about the possibility of transforming the Main and Sixth Street intersection into a roundabout as part of the larger $30 million plans to reconstruct Main Street.

 ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER

CEDAR FALLS – The prospect of transforming the Main and Sixth Street intersection into a roundabout has been researched in the past but has never progressed beyond the chatter.

The City Council convenes Monday at 6 p.m. for a special meeting inside City Hall, 220 Clay St., to hear again the pros and cons and the implications of moving forward with a single-lane roundabout versus a signaled intersection there.



Councilor Daryl Kruse asked Jan. 17 to have design consultant Foth Engineering and the Public Works Department dig into the possibility and ultimately referred the discussion to committee, after receiving the necessary support from councilors Dustin Ganfield, Dave Sires and Gil Schultz.

Under consideration will be a roundabout with four “legs” or one with three, where the portion of Sixth Street leading to State Street would be closed to Main Street traffic.

The roundabout would be part of the larger, and costlier-than-anticipated, $30 million Main Street reconstruction project that the council awarded to Peterson Contractors, Inc. last month in a 4-3 vote.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring and will include work to transform the 12th and 18th streets and Seerley Boulevard intersections into roundabouts as well.

If councilors decide to move forward Monday with a roundabout at Sixth Street, the final approval likely wouldn’t happen until a future meeting in the form of a “major” change order.

Officials will weigh various factors, including safety, up-front cost, long-term savings, traffic flow, necessary right of way, potential parking implications, overall design, project timeline and any other ramifications that might come as a result of the proposal being brought to the floor at the 11th hour.

The last-minute request is why a special meeting had to be called.



Among the other changes people can expect with Main Street’s reconstruction is going from a four- to a three-lane corridor, with travel lanes in each direction and a center turn lane from Sixth Street to just north of University Avenue.

A major part of the project will be the replacement of the underground infrastructure, like sanitary sewer and water mains described as being in bad condition and more than 100 years old.

Upon completion of construction in 2025, officials say the future roadway will be designed with better pavement conditions, lower ongoing upkeep and operational costs, enhanced safety for all modes of transportation, improved traffic flow, enhanced bicycle and pedestrian mobility and better support for economic growth and revitalization.

The council has a second meeting scheduled at 7 p.m., but it’s slated to be a closed session as is permissible under Iowa law.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

