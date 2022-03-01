Cuts to Cedar Falls budget brings down proposed tax hike

CEDAR FALLS – Residents might see a smaller hike in their city property taxes than was proposed in early February.

City councilors were successful in chopping about 1.5% off the proposed tax increase after unanimously agreeing to some cuts and reallocations in the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget at a special session Monday night in the Community Center.

The proposed increase sat at 4.65% at the start of the meeting after factoring in state rollbacks and the county property re-evaluation. An hour later, that figure was an estimated 3.20%, a result of some $335,000 being removed with expenditures totaling north of $100 million.

The budget will be revised to reflect funding changes to six capital improvement projects and a new part-time position. It comes before City Council for a public hearing and likely a final vote Monday.

An owner of a residential property valued at $100,000 went from paying approximately $30 more for the year to $20.

The city portion represents about a third of the local property tax bill. The Cedar Falls School district comes in at about 40%. Black Hawk County and other entities like Hawkeye Community College make up the remainder.

Changes

Seven revisions, a majority of which were pitched by Councilor Susan deBuhr, brought the tax hike down about 1.5%.

Funding for future zoning code updates and a program incentivizing conversion of rental homes into owner-occupied ones were not cut, rather reallocations were made to save taxpayers money.

The city will move $90,000 and $70,000, respectively, of unspent funds for the two initiatives in fiscal year 2022 to next year.

The full amount, $150,000, was removed by City Council earlier this year before it was eventually restored to appease College Hill stakeholders.

What council approved Monday does not change the amount available to spend on the initiative.

“What there’s left in the FY22 budget is $90,000,” said Administrator Ron Gaines. “What we’re suggesting is to carry that $90,000 over and there would still be the $150,000 available for FY23, but there will be a $90,000 savings in the particular item.”

The council also gave the green light to delay funding for three capital projects to at least the next fiscal year to save an additional $120,000.

One is a housing needs assessment. A second is the implementation of the city’s Resilience Plan, meant to prepare the city for disruptions like flooding or a public health crisis.

The third initiative relates to cemetery columbariums, geared toward saving space in the city’s three cemeteries and helping generate additional revenue.

The council also cut $25,000 for removing trees infested by emerald ash borer on public property.

Anticipating a new part-time human resources employee would be in place for just half of the new fiscal year, a final $30,160 was cut from the budget.

That may have a slight impact on the workload of a new full-time human rights position, which falls under the umbrella of the Human Resources Division.

“We do still have the full-time position that was suggested by the Racial Equity Task Force, and it would aid the Human Rights Commission,” Gaines said when council originally considered getting rid of the position. “That position would be staffed under our Human Resources Division, so we would expect to use some of the capacity in that person to help make up for the removal of the part-time human resources position.”

Councilor Simon Harding dissented to tampering with the funding for the new position.

He noted after the meeting how the city already has a low staff per capita and his belief the division is understaffed.

“I wanted the city to have the flexibility to hire the new employee when it needed it,” he said and added that a workplace climate audit is also budgeted for the new fiscal year.

While it would be a third party firm taking on the audit, he noted the Human Resources Division is responsible for work to make it happen.

At the previous City Council meeting, some officials set a goal of not having any tax hike.

Among them was Councilor Dave Sires, who didn’t propose any additional cuts out of belief there would be no support for them.

