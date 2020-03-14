Curtailing sports hurting Iowa casinos? You bet

'Disappointed'

“We’re as disappointed as anyone. We had big plans for March Madness,” said Dan Franz, general manager of the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, who had planned a two-day “Riverside Ruckus” to coincide with the college basketball tournament.

Franz said he found it “pretty striking” walking through his casino’s sportsbook area Friday morning and seeing blank TV screens that normally show betting lines and odds. The TVs now are showing sports replays during what he hopes is a “temporary stop” for major sporting events.

Franz said his staff is working to ensure a clean, sanitized and appealing entertainment and work environment by taking steps to combat any type of flu or virus concern.

He praised the foresight of lawmakers and state regulators to locate sportsbooks within established casinos that can weather an unexpected financial hit such as what happened this week.

“These are unprecedented, historic times to help contain the spread of the coronavirus,” said Wes Ehrecke of the Iowa Gaming Association, an umbrella group for the 19 licensed casinos in Iowa that offer sports betting at all but one location. “Definitely, it’ll have a significant impact.”

Lucrative March