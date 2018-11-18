WATERLOO — Crystal Distribution Services is seeking zoning approval for another expansion at the former Rath Packing Co. plant site.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to hold a public hearing and vote on the company’s request to rezone 2.5 acres of land for a meat processing facility south of its office and cold storage at Vinton and Sycamore streets.
The property is currently zoned for light industrial use but needs to be changed to “M2” heavy industrial to accommodate the meat processing facility.
The proposed processing facility would connect to a recently completed $5.5 million, 50,000-square-foot expansion of the refrigerated warehouse.
Members of the Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission have endorsed the zoning change.
Crystal Distribution Services purchased and renovated many of the former Rath buildings into warehouse space after the meatpacker went bankrupt in 1985.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall. Other scheduled business includes:
- A public hearing on a request from orthopedic surgeon Dr. Thomas Gorsche to rezone 2.5 acres of land at the former Logan Middle School location for a 10,000-square-foot medical clinic on the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 63 and West Louise Street.
- Council members previously approved tax incentives for the project.
- A resolution raising membership rates at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex. An annual adult membership would go from $530 to $556, while a family pass would grow from $795 to $835 next year. Current members would not see the rate increase until January.
