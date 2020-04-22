Crumbling down: Eyesore apartment building demolished

WATERLOO – The bricks were falling from the walls of 1100 Grant Ave. on Wednesday, and for once it was a good thing.
Demolition crews took down the remains of the crumbling apartment building, which had been a neighborhood safety hazard for years as it remained in limbo.
The structure on the corner of Grant Avenue, on the top of the West Ninth Street hill, began shedding bricks after it was abandoned and fell into disrepair.
“It became a big issue because kids were getting picked up on that corner for the school bus, and part of the front of the building was on the sidewalk,” said neighbor Scott Akers, who has been living across the street for about 25 years.
“The bricks were falling off the building, and they would have crushed the children,” said David Zellhoefer, a former city attorney who worked on the condemnation.
School officials moved the bus stop to an area outside the range of the plummeting masonry, and the sidewalk around the eyesore was blocked off for pedestrian safety.
Akers remembers the property had been a decent apartment building when he moved to the neighborhood.
“It was kept up. As a matter of fact, they painted it a couple of times since I’ve been here,” Akers said. “There were people in there for awhile and then there wasn’t and then again there was.”
At some point, the owner defaulted on the mortgage and it was sold at a sheriff’s tax sale. Fannie Mae acquired the deed and sold it in an online government auction. An Atlanta, Ga., investment firm bought the vacant building.
“It’s been vacant like that for years, and nobody kept it up at all,” Akers said.
Following neighbor complaints, city officials got inside to determine if it was a candidate for demolition under Section 657A of the Iowa Code, which allows municipalities to claim blighted properties and tear them down.
“It was,” Zellhoefer said. He recalls entering the building with code enforcement officials and finding leaks had let water side.
“The basement was totally filled with water. It was six feet deep,” he said. The city acquired the property in the fall of 2016, and then had to contend with the costs and logistics of removing asbestos before demolition could begin.
Akers said he plans to thank city officials.
“I’m just glad to see it’s gone,” he said.
