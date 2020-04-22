Crumbling down: Eyesore apartment building demolished

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – The bricks were falling from the walls of 1100 Grant Ave. on Wednesday, and for once it was a good thing.

Demolition crews took down the remains of the crumbling apartment building, which had been a neighborhood safety hazard for years as it remained in limbo.

The structure on the corner of Grant Avenue, on the top of the West Ninth Street hill, began shedding bricks after it was abandoned and fell into disrepair.

“It became a big issue because kids were getting picked up on that corner for the school bus, and part of the front of the building was on the sidewalk,” said neighbor Scott Akers, who has been living across the street for about 25 years.

“The bricks were falling off the building, and they would have crushed the children,” said David Zellhoefer, a former city attorney who worked on the condemnation.

School officials moved the bus stop to an area outside the range of the plummeting masonry, and the sidewalk around the eyesore was blocked off for pedestrian safety.

Akers remembers the property had been a decent apartment building when he moved to the neighborhood.