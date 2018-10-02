WAVERLY — Bremer County Board of Supervisors chairman Dewey Hildebrandt found a lot of opposition Monday to his proposal to ask a judge to eliminate the firearms ban in public areas of the courthouse.
Around a dozen people, many of them identifying as courthouse employees, packed the small room for the county supervisors’ meeting Monday at the Bremer County Courthouse, professing a worry that if the firearms ban is lifted, it would sacrifice employees’ safety.
“It is not a good idea, I think, to encourage people to bring guns into a courthouse,” said Lana Luhring, an attorney and president of the Bremer County Bar Association, which represents around 15 attorneys.
After the Legislature passed a sweeping gun rights law in 2017, an order issued by the Iowa Supreme Court in December allows county supervisors to file a written request to allow guns in courthouses. The chief judge of the judicial district must write an order allowing guns in public areas that are not occupied by the court system.
Hildebrandt, the District 3 supervisor, had suggested a discussion around filing a written request with the Second Judicial District to modify the court’s order and allow guns in public areas of the Bremer County Courthouse.
“In my mind, it’s about constitutional rights for all,” Hildebrandt said.
But those who spoke during the discussion disagreed.
“What is the problem we’re trying to solve?” asked Ramona Bouzard, a local pastor.
“Not violating people’s rights,” Hildebrandt responded.
“You’ve got an abstract principle, and you’ve got safety,” said Pete Newell, a district associate judge who serves four counties, including Bremer. “Are you going to do something to endanger us in order to support an abstract principle? You will introduce an element of danger into the courthouse.”
Hildebrandt and the attendees agreed metal detectors, which aren’t currently in use at the courthouse, would be a welcome, though expensive, first step. But Hildebrandt said he’d also like to see permitted firearms owners be allowed to carry, while others disagreed that employees would be able to tell who had a permit when they spot a gun.
“We should make sure we’re securing everyone if you’re going to take away rights,” he said. “But until that happens, I can’t feel I’m safe.”
“Your job is not to make you safe. It’s to make everyone safe,” said magistrate Karen Thalacker.
No vote was taken Monday, and Hildebrandt said it was unclear if he’d move forward with his proposal.
“I am somewhat surprised we haven’t heard from other folks that want their constitutional rights upheld,” he said.
Looks like it's time for Dewey to retire!
Good lord. What a moron.
The other side to this argument is that the one who unlawfully has a firearm and brings it in to do harm will be much less likely to happen if they know anyone there could be armed and able to easily stop them. And many people do feel more safe knowing they are not in a gun free zone. A gun free zone is a well known and proven welcome mat for assassins. Lastly, it IS a law abiding citizen's Constitutional right to carry. One sided reporting is bad news.
