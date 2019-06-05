WATERLOO — The city is planning to change a malfunctioning tax-increment financing district in the Crossroads Center area.
The TIF district created in 2014 to generate more retail and commercial development around the mall, Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo and surrounding areas has failed to generate new taxes to pay off incentives the city provided.
City officials used money from the general operating reserves to cover TIF district expenses, namely property tax rebates owed to several developers.
“The increment collected is not enough to cover the amounts that have been paid,” said Michelle Weidner, the city’s chief financial officer. “We anticipate that to be a temporary situation that will be corrected soon.
“The cash to pay the expenses is being temporarily advanced from the general fund until the district generates enough increment to repay it,” she said.
Local governments use TIF for infrastructure, grants and tax rebates to create economic activity. Those expenses are expected to be covered by new property taxes generated by development in the TIF district itself.
That didn’t happen in the Crossroads area, largely because the assessed value of the mall has plummeted.
When the City Council created the Crossroads TIF district in November 2014, the total property value in the district was just over $263 million. But Black Hawk County records show taxable property values in the TIF had fallen to $240 million in 2018.
City reports show only three projects have utilized Crossroads TIF funding to date.
Crossing Point LLC received 10 years of 50 percent tax rebates for its redevelopment of the former Kmart Plaza. It was the project that generated the initial discussion about a Crossroads area TIF district.
Fairfield Inn & Suites later received eight years of 50 percent tax rebates. Dupaco Community Credit Union received three years of 50 percent tax rebates to build a new branch at former Godfather’s Pizza restaurant.
Those tax rebates are projected to cost the city a combined $220,000 a year.
All three of those projects created new taxable value, which is required by development agreements they signed. But that new value is not enough to offset lost value and the lack of additional growth across the entire TIF district.
Records provided by the county assessor’s office show the value of property inside the Crossroads “ring,” or the mall side of Crossroads Boulevard circling around it, had fallen from $33.7 million in 2014 to $20.4 million in 2018.
The city is taking steps to correct the TIF shortfall.
A plan slated for a July 8 public hearing and City Council vote would remove areas from the district that have lost value, including the mall, and then add them back into the district at their lower value.
The proposal also expands the district boundaries to include commercial areas along La Porte Road north of Crossroads and west of Hess Road near Lost Island Water Park.
“By changing the boundaries, which will affect the base values, we hope to be able to provide more impact in the district and consequently, create increment,” Weidner said.
The city’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission endorsed the plan Tuesday on a 7-0 vote.
