Crops in the home stretch

About 14% of Iowa’s corn crop has reached maturity, with 60% of the acres rated good to excellent despite dry conditions in some parts of the state.

The weekly crop report issued Tuesday by state and federal agriculture officials said crop damage was reported in the Northeast and west-central parts of Iowa due to heavy rain, hail and strong winds.

Also, state officials reported maturity in soybean fields was ahead of normal with 61% of the bean crop rated good to excellent.

Overall, topsoil moisture levels across Iowa were rated 34% short to very short, with 63% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 16% very short, 37% short and 47% adequate to surplus.

According to State Climatologist Justin Glisan, Iowa’s average precipitation total was above normal for the second consecutive week. The wettest conditions were in western Iowa, and multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms helped ease some drought conditions.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from a third of an inch in Lee County to 3.89 inches near New Market in Taylor County. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 1.42 inches while the normal is nine-tenths of an inch.

