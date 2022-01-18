Crime up nearly 29% in Black Hawk Co.; here's why

WATERLOO -- Drug- and alcohol-related crimes drove a nearly 29% increase in crime in Black Hawk County in 2021, according to data newly released from the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Tony Thompson said 2021 was "a bit of a bounce-back year for us after COVID shut down so much" in 2020. He spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.

Across all categories of criminal charges, the sheriff's office recorded 1,051 offenses in 2021, compared with 816 in 2020 and 596 in 2019.

Thompson said the increase in offenses was the result of "intentionally building enforcement" and cases, particularly drug cases.

"You can artificially inflate those numbers every year based on where you put emphasis," he said, noting second- and third-shift deputies in particular were "very intent on keeping our roadways safe," and no particular emphasis was being placed on busting drug crimes.

Thompson said an increase in drug charges means fewer arrests for theft, robbery, stolen vehicles and bad checks in subsequent months and years -- crimes that affect others beyond the drug user.

"The harder we work drug cases, the less frequently we see people impacted by crimes," he said. "That's where you're making the most hay in the county."

"Part 1 offenses" are the most serious charges, including murder, arson and robbery -- though no one in Black Hawk County was charged with any of those three in 2021. The category includes crimes that dropped from 2020 to 2021, including burglaries, criminal mischief and motor vehicle thefts. Others rose, like domestic assault, sexual offenses and drug violations -- the latter of which were up 67% over 2020, from 295 drug violations to 494 in 2021, the largest category of Part 1 offenses.

In 2021, the sheriff's office recorded 684 serious offenses, compared with 531 in 2020 and 449 in 2019.

"Part 2 offenses" make up the rest -- things like operating while intoxicated, which has risen for the past three years and is the largest category of Part 2 offenses. It also includes things like child abuse or neglect, runaways, bad checks and public intoxication.

In 2021, the sheriff's office recorded 367 of these lesser offenses, with 302 of those being OWIs. That's compared with 285 Part 2 offenses in 2020 and 147 in 2019.

The county also recorded a three-year high of 879 mental health orders served, compared with 769 in 2020 and 504 in 2019. The most common such order is an emergency committal from a judge, Thompson said.

The Black Hawk County Jail was still recovering from 2020, when courtrooms shut down for months, exacerbating a backlog of cases and leaving the jail nearly full of those charged with felonies awaiting their court dates, as it remains understaffed by nine deputies.

The backlog is so severe that Fredrick “Fred” Williams is only just now on trial in the killing of his wife in January 2018 after spending the previous three years at the county jail.

"That's not uncommon now, and that would have been unheard of five or 10 years ago," Thompson said.

Thompson said he doesn't expect that severe backlog -- or his full jail -- to abate anytime soon.

"It's a challenge," he said.

The jail housed 5,982 inmates in 2021, with an average population of 263 inmates at any one time in a facility that is full at 260. More than 4,300 of those were men, while 1,661 were women, in a county split about equally between the genders.

Black inmates were the only racial group overrepresented: 37.5% were Black last year, a disparity nearly four times greater than the county population of 9.7%.

Among other racial groups, 61.2% were white in a county that is 84.5% white; 4.4% were Hispanic compared with 4.6% countywide; 1.0% were Asian compared to 2.5% countywide and 0.2% were American Indian compared with 0.4% in the county.

Thompson said he had "no control on the race of the persons arrested for crime or remanded to my custody in the jail," but said he and his staff recognized and was working on "reducing these disparities and root out the causes."

