WATERLOO — Ward 4 now has a new face to represent it on the City Council.

Belinda Creighton-Smith won the seat in Tuesday's special election. She ran against Lawrence Marshall. Unofficial results say she won almost 74% of the vote, or 296 votes. Lawrence received almost 26%, or 103 votes, and there were three write-in votes.

Creighton-Smith had a watch party with loved ones at Bakari Behavioral Health Center in Waterloo. Cheers erupted over the phone when she learned of the win.

“I have such a loving community that supported me, surrounded me, encouraged me, volunteered for me, pushed me, gave me resources, skills, time and talent,” she said. “I am just so, so blessed. I am honored that they would consider me ready to serve them.”

A lifelong Waterloo resident, she is currently the pastor at Faith Temple Baptist Church and an instructor at the University of Northern Iowa in the area of social work focusing on cultural competency.

Marshall, her opponent in the race, is the pastor of Payne Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church. He has been in the area for a little under two years and before that lived in Chicago.

Creighton-Smith has previously worked with the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Waterloo Community Schools, the Jesse Cosby Center and the American Red Cross. She also works as a consultant with RISE Advocacy Services and is a member of the Iowa Interfaith Power and Light organization.

One of Creighton-Smith’s biggest issues she wants to address is helping Ward 4, located in northeast Waterloo, to become similar to the rest of the city. She would like to see the same amenities, road conditions, buildings, beautification and walkability in the ward as in other wards.

Right now, though, she just wants to embrace the moment of becoming a councilmember.

“I want to sit in that moment, in that space and kind of feel it – to see what God would have me do,” she said. “The people I serve chose me. They’re counting on me and I want them to know they can count on me.”

The Ward 4 seat has been vacant since January when Jerome Amos Jr. began serving in the Legislature following his election to Iowa House District 62 in November.

