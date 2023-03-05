WATERLOO — Residents in Ward 4 will choose between two pastors to fill an open City Council seat.

Belinda Creighton-Smith and Lawrence Marshall are on the ballot for Tuesday’s election. Voters will decide who will join the council after Jerome Amos Jr. was elected to the Legislature in November representing Iowa House District 62.

Creighton-Smith has been the pastor at Faith Temple Baptist Church since 1999.

“Our church is a social justice ministry church and that’s what we focus on and that’s what I preach about,” she said. “It’s the reality of the human condition to be and we have to speak truth to power and challenge the status quo and shine a light on disparity happening in our community and our country.”

A lifelong Waterloo resident, Creighton-Smith is also an instructor at the University of Northern Iowa in the area of social work focusing on cultural competence and the disparity faced by people of color – something she said she has been advocating for since elementary school.

Before that, she worked with the Annie E. Casey Foundation, which helps at-risk children. Previously, she worked with the Waterloo Community Schools, the Jesse Cosby Center and the American Red Cross as a program coordinator for the AIDS advocate program.

Addtionallly, she is a consultant for RISE Advocacy Services and a member of the Iowa Interfaith Power and Light organization.

Lawrence Marshall is the pastor of Payne Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church. He’s been in the area for a little under two years, hailing from Chicago.

“I’m thankful to God I’m able to lead this congregation and this community with my skills and my education, but most importantly my willingness and wanting to lead has come through the rich history I’ve gotten from being a resident on the northeast side of Waterloo,” he said.

While in Chicago, Marshall taught in Chicago Public Schools for 14 years. He was also active in politics there, being the campaign manager for both the 24th and 28th wards as well as the director of weatherization for the state of Illinois, which deals with providing low-income people with heating assistance in the winter and cooling assistance in the summer.

Both candidates believe Mayor Quentin Hart and the city have been doing a good job but want to make it even better, especially for Ward 4.

Marshall believes his side of town doesn’t receive the same help as the other sides of Waterloo do.

“I want to congratulate the City Council and mayor on urban development. It is a great thing and I want to add to it,” he said. “(Ward 4) needs more urban development. We need more commercial real estate. We need more jobs. We need more opportunities for people of color. We need more affordable grocery stores. We need pharmacies. We need a community that my grandparents can be able to get out of the house and walk to the nearest pharmacy to get their medicine. They’re lacking the fundamental things of life.”

Creighton-Smith has a similar outlook.

“I want poor people and people of color to live in neighborhoods that we can be proud of, where we have everything we need and it’s similar to the neighborhoods that are all white, that are affluent,” she said. “That we have the same things, the same amenities, the same road conditions, the same housing structures, beautification efforts. We’re just gonna have to find a way to make it happen because our people deserve the best that we can offer and make it the same way across the board.”

She also said that taking the pool out of Gates Park was something she and the community were upset about. But she believes there will eventually be a plan where Gates Park will have a pool.

Creighton-Smith said she would bring a “racial equity toolkit” to the council if elected.

“I’m hearing and allowing those disenfranchised and marginalized to have a voice … to express concerns and their pleasures and successes and satisfaction that is going on,” she said. “I bring the opportunity of the voice of the people to be heard and also the desire to be accountable and help keep everyone else accountable and keep me accountable – and put some action behind the choices and the promises.”

Marshall also believes he brings a special skill set to Waterloo.

“A vote for (me) is a vote for a new Waterloo. I want them to vote for me because they can trust me. I want them to vote for me because I have the skill set. I want them to vote for me because I have a desire to run.

“I want them to vote for me because I believe in shared government,” he said, defining shared government as a government where elected officials and the people work hand-in-hand. “I believe that Waterloo – the northeast side – should continue to grow as one culture, one community. And when we do, we will invoke a greater change.”

Waterloo Ward 4 residents can choose any of the following polling locations:

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 501 E. Donald St.

Waterloo City Hall, second floor, 715 Mulberry St.

Payne Memorial AME Church, 1044 Mobile St.

Linden Methodist Church, 301 Butler Ave.

Pinecrest, second floor room 220, 1407 Independence Ave.

Ward 4 residents will have the chance to vote again for their council representative in the regular November election. The position’s term ends Dec. 31.

