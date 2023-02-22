WATERLOO — Residents in Ward 4 will have two options to choose from in a special election to fill an empty City Council seat.
Two pastors, Lawrence Marshall and Belinda Creighton-Smith, are on the ballot for the election taking place March 7.
Voters will decide who will sit on the council after Jerome Amos Jr. was elected to the Legislature representing Iowa House District 62 in November.
Creighton-Smith is the pastor at Faith Temple American Baptist Church, as well as an instructor at the University of Northern Iowa in the area of social work.
She could not be immediately reached for comment but an article from
InsideUNI states she has worked for the Northeast AIDS Coalition, as a family support worker for Waterloo Community Schools and has served in the Army Reserve. A flier on her Facebook page says she is a consultant for RISE Advocacy Services and a member of the Iowa Interfaith Power and Light organization.
Marshall is the pastor at Payne Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church. Before he was a pastor, he taught in Chicago schools for 14 years and was involved in politics. He is a member of the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council.
The deadline to submit a written request for an absentee ballot and the pre-registration deadline was Feb. 20. Polls and the election office at the Black Hawk County Courthouse will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Election Day, voters must vote at their polling location.
Waterloo Ward 4 residents can choose any of the following polling locations:
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 501 E. Donald St. Waterloo City Hall, second floor, 715 Mulberry St. Payne Memorial AME Church, 1044 Mobile St. Linden Methodist Church, 301 Butler Ave. Pinecrest, second floor room 220, 1407 Independence Ave.
Ward 4 includes the area east of U.S. Highway 63/Logan Avenue, going several blocks to the west at Newell Street. The boundary continues south, following the Cedar River and then 18th Street West until just a few blocks west of U.S. Highway 218. It continues following Highway 218 and the interchange with U.S. Highway 20 and Interstate Highway 380 to the edge of the city.
Ward 4 residents will have the chance to vote again for their council representative in the regular November election. The position’s term ends Dec. 31.
