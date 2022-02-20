Craig White made 'abusive,' rude remarks to county employees, documents allege

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Supervisor Craig White repeatedly has been accused by county employees of boorish and “abusive” remarks within the last 14 months, according to documents provided by the county after another supervisor made reference to the incidents.

White has served on the board since 2002 and is up for reelection in November but has not said whether he will seek a sixth term.

The complaints were brought to light Jan. 3 when Supervisor Chris Schwartz mentioned them during a discussion of whether White should be named board chair.

“Over the course of this past year, (White) has racked up multiple harassment complaints from his treatment of our guards in the building,” Schwartz said. “He often just speaks without thinking about the consequences of his words, whether he is belittling department heads or talking about how employees should be ashamed about cars sitting outside.”

On Jan. 4, The Courier requested the county provide documents regarding security guard complaints as well as other complaints pertaining to White within the past year under the Freedom of Information Act. On Feb. 3, Assistant County Attorney Mike Treinen sent 15 pages of documents, dating back to November 2020, which The Courier then shared with White.

Most of the documents relate to alleged remarks made by White to guards working for Per Mar, which is contracted by the county for courthouse security services. One involves remarks White allegedly made to employees of an unnamed county department, and another allegedly involves remarks White made to the county sheriff.

“Some of it isn’t accurate — a lot added — but I’m proud of my service and my involvement in the community,” White responded. “(I) know if you’d ask the employees, I’m sure they would say I’m kind, thoughtful and caring, and treat them with respect.

“Sometimes a supervisor has to make some tough calls,” White added.

Those documents are as follows:

An undated memo with redacted names referencing a Nov. 17, 2020, incident.

The unnamed author alleges White came into their office and said they and another unnamed employee “were both out of compliance because we were not wearing masks” per county policy at that time. The author said it was “my understanding that if we were at our desks and not interacting with others/public that we could remove the masks.”

The author alleges White then began yelling “that he was about ready to quit, that he would not be running again and that he had ‘had it’ with ‘her’ and pointed to [redacted’s] office” after not being invited to an unnamed meeting.

White then noted he was “sick and tired at how much this department spends,” and said if he ran for office again he would “let people know what goes on in this department.” The employee then said White told them, “You guys sneak around down here and it is bullsh—.”

White had “made comments in the past regarding our department’s spending,” the memo stated, and when they tried to discuss such spending with White it “end(s) with him getting ‘loud’ with me and walking away from me.”

“This interaction was entirely inappropriate and disrespectful to [redacted] and our department,” the employee wrote. “It felt like a personal attack. My concern with reporting this incident is that I fear retaliation.”

A June 1 memo from maintenance supervisor Rory Geving to county supervisors regarding an incident involving Per Mar, and a corresponding incident report from April 28.

Geving stated the April 28 incident involved a Per Mar guard stationed at the courthouse, and noted the county’s human resources department was involved.

“Once I was aware that our HR department received it, I reached out to [redacted] and expressed that, given this complaint came from one of our contracted vendors, I would pass it on to the Board.”

That incident, labeled by an unnamed Per Mar guard as “abusive [unreadable],” alleges White confronted the guard while he was “trying to write parking tickets” in the courthouse lot.

“He accused me of not doing my job and said ‘bullsh—’ to me when I told him I was,” the guard wrote. “He then stated that if I can’t do my job right, I would be let go.”

An Aug. 4 memo with redacted names.

It notes a county employee received a parking ticket “for not parking in the last two rows” in the courthouse parking lot, and complained to a security guard because “Craig White told him he could park anywhere.”

The guard noted White “had been pushing us to issue tickets for employees who have passes that are not parked in the last two rows,” and relayed that to the employee.

Around 10 minutes later, another person whose name is redacted told the first guard that he and White “were screaming and swearing at each other in the Board room. He said Craig told [redacted] to do his f’n job.”

Sept. 15 meeting minutes from the courthouse and public building security committee.

Minutes indicate Per Mar Security Services general manager Todd Parman “expressed concern” that White “has approached security staff and told them that ticket writing is needed to supply revenue for their wages.”

Parman added that comment was “very confusing for his staff, as they are told their primary role is protecting the building from weapons. Geving “did acknowledge that there have been confrontation incidents regarding the security staff and Supervisor White regarding parking tickets.”

A Sept. 21 email with redacted names and email addresses, which appears to reference the Aug. 4 incident.

The email’s author demanded a meeting with White because White allegedly “started cussing at [a guard] about how we’re not doing our job right.”

“This is getting to be ridiculous,” the email’s author said. “Something needs to be done or I’m pulling our officers office [sic] account.”

A Sept. 27-29 email chain involving White, human resources and the security company to set up a time to meet about the incident.

After Per Mar’s demand for a meeting, Geving on Sept. 27 sent an email asking to set up a meeting time Sept. 29. He later sent another Sept. 28 noting White was unable to meet Sept. 29, and asked if Oct. 1 would work instead. White replied Sept. 29 that he had a meeting in Waverly at that time.

A Dec. 2 email from Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson.

Thompson, who sent the email to White and copied the rest of the supervisors, alleged White made “idiotic comments” and “questioned my absences on Fridays” at the Nov. 30 board meeting.

Thompson explained his reduced hours as a result of a brain injury, while noting he continued to work “a minimum of 44-60 hours per week Monday-Thursday and remain on call,” and invited White to shadow him. But he also mentioned the previous Per Mar incident.

“I remember having my deputies investigate Craig’s assertions regarding Pinecrest security last year, which were found to be absolutely false,” Thompson wrote, adding that he “will not say that Craig lies,” but that White’s rhetoric “simply does not keep with reality.”

The sheriff was referencing a November 2020 investigation conducted after White told supervisors a security guard at the Pinecrest Building had faced threats from people frustrated by COVID restrictions at the facility.

In response to inquiries regarding this article, White sent The Courier a personal and professional biography of himself, noting he is a U.S. Army veteran who served a two-year tour in Vietnam during the Vietnam War, and has served on more than a dozen community boards, including as co-chair and a founding member of the local Honor Flight board.

“I love my community and being involved,” White wrote. “I enjoy the diversity and all this community has to offer.”

