Craig Berte is committee's recommendation for Cedar Falls public safety director

CEDAR FALLS — A committee led by City Administrator Ron Gaines and Mayor Rob Green is recommending a longtime employee be named the permanent replacement for retired Public Safety Director Jeff Olson, the city announced Wednesday.

The City Council likely will vote June 20 on the hiring of Craig Berte, who has an extensive resume within Cedar Falls' public safety sector dating back to 1991.

Acting Police Chief Mark Howard and Lynn “Al” Fear Jr., a retired veteran of the Cedar Rapids Police Department, were the two other candidates considered finalists.

All three were interviewed May 25. Seven applied for the job.

In Cedar Falls, Berte has served as a police officer, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, assistant director/assistant police chief, and police chief.

And he has been serving as the interim director since Olson’s last day March 11.

Berte is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and holds a Bachelor of Arts in criminology.

The Public Safety Director Selection Committee was made up of Green, Gaines, Mayor Pro Tem Simon Harding, Administration Committee Chair Kelly Dunn and the city department directors.

Green previously said he could have overridden the recommendation of the city administrator and committee if he had another candidate in mind, but noted that is unlikely because of that person working closing with the administrator.

The city will continue to provide updates to the community as the selection process moves forward.

