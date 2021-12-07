COVID vaccines lagging among 5-11 year olds in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY -- COVID-19 vaccinations for elementary-aged children have been surprisingly stagnant, even as vaccines have been available for that age group for more than a month, the county health director said this week.

This week, around 9% of children ages 5 to 11 in Black Hawk County have gotten at least one dose, Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye told the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. That's compared to around 8% last week. It's far lower than the national rate for that age group of 16.9%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"It's pretty slow," Egbuonye said. "I think there's concerns with parents about the vaccine."

She said her office "anticipated" a lower vaccine rate for those ages, given that it was a new vaccine and a parent or guardian needed to bring their children.

Egbuonye noted UnityPoint Health-Waterloo had been holding vaccine clinics for that age group at local elementary schools. It wasn't immediately clear if those clinics were ongoing, but UnityPoint was encouraging parents to schedule their children's vaccines online at Waterloo and Cedar Falls locations.

Vaccines can also be scheduled for ages 5 and older at the health department, MercyOne, People's Clinic, and pharmacies at Greenwood, Hy-Vee, Evans Crossing, Walgreens, CVS and Walmart.

Around 65% of county residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 66.6% statewide, Egbuonye said. A little over 69% of county residents 12 and older had gotten one dose, compared to 72.6% of residents statewide.

Most cases of COVID-19 in Black Hawk County, or 42%, are among those ages 19 through 39. Around 5.1% of cases are among those younger than 11.

The county's overall COVID positivity rate is rising, approaching 18% in the last 14 days, according to the health department's website. Daily numbers are similar to those from December 2020.

Egbuonye said the Omicron variant had not yet been identified in Iowa as of Tuesday, but noted the Delta variant is still widespread. Of COVID patients currently in intensive care units statewide, 86.5% have not been fully vaccinated, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

"The most important thing is to urge people to get vaccinated," she told the board. "Vaccines are the way to go."

