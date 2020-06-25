COVID lawsuit immunity strikes ‘balance,’ Reynolds says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIMES — Despite an inspection report that workers stayed on the job with COVID-19 symptoms and were later diagnosed with the virus in a Dubuque nursing home where 11 residents have died of the virus, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday expressed no regret for signing new legislation that shields businesses from many virus-related lawsuits.

Reynolds signed the new law, pushed by Republicans and opposed by Democrats, a week ago. Republicans argued the protections were needed so Iowa businesses could reopen without fear of frivolous lawsuits. Democrats warned it would remove critical protections for workers at long-term care facilities and manufacturing plants where the virus has spread rapidly and led to hundreds of deaths.

This week, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported records from the state Department of Inspections and Appeals showed one worker in a Dubuque nursing home worked three shifts with no protective equipment while showing symptoms, and the home’s administrator also worked while displaying symptoms. Both later tested positive for the virus.

According to state records, 11 residents at the home have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Reynolds on Thursday was asked if that report gave her any pause for approving the new law.