COVID-19 variant found in Black Hawk County; officials reinforce mitigation efforts

WATERLOO — An emerging COVID-19 variant was identified in Black Hawk County, the local health department announced Thursday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health notified Black Hawk County officials of the cases, according to a news release. Officials did not provide the specific number of variant cases in Black Hawk County. The variant, termed B.1.1.7, originated in the United Kingdom. Nearly 4,700 cases were identified throughout the United States as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Black Hawk County Health Department contacted people with the variant "to understand their exposures and recommend mitigation measures," according to a news release. This includes notifying any people who were in close contact with the people who tested positive. Health officials said the people with the variant were advised to isolate from others.