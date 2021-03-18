COVID-19 variant found in Black Hawk County; officials reinforce mitigation efforts

WATERLOO — An emerging COVID-19 variant was identified in Black Hawk County, the local health department announced Thursday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health notified Black Hawk County officials of the cases, according to a news release. Officials did not provide the specific number of variant cases in Black Hawk County. The variant, termed B.1.1.7, originated in the United Kingdom. Nearly 4,700 cases were identified throughout the United States as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Black Hawk County Health Department contacted people with the variant "to understand their exposures and recommend mitigation measures," according to a news release. This includes notifying any people who were in close contact with the people who tested positive. Health officials said the people with the variant were advised to isolate from others.
The variant was initially found in Bremer and Johnson counties, IDPH announced Feb. 1. Three adults tested positive for the variant. IDPH said Wednesday it has since identified 38 additional cases of the variant in the state. The department said the heightened cases follow increased sequence testing by the State Hygienic Lab for the variant.
The CDC said the B.1.1.7 variant spreads more rapidly and easily than other forms of COVID-19. UK experts say the virus could be more deadly than other strains of the virus, though studies have not yet proven that assertion.
Other variants include B.1.351, which originally emerged in South Africa, and P.1, which was first detected in Brazil. Neither of those variants have been found in Iowa, according to the CDC.
County health officials are urging residents to continue efforts to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. This includes wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, washing hands, staying home if feeling sick, getting tested for COVID-19 when needed and getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Current evidence shows vaccines protect against the B.1.1.7 variant, IDPH officials said.
"As viruses are known to change a bit over time and variants can sometimes be more easily transmissible, reaching herd immunity will be very important in reducing virus activity," Caitlin Pedati, state medical director and epidemiologist, said in an IDPH news release.
Black Hawk County is providing COVID-19 vaccines to priority groups, including people 65 and older, people 16-64 with pre-existing conditions and people identified as essential workers. Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that all Iowans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5 as long as federal vaccine supply arrives as projected.