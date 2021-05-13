 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 12-15 set in Waterloo
breaking top story

WATERLOO — Children 12-15 were recently cleared to get the Pfizer vaccine. Now the Black Hawk County Health Department is hosting a weekend vaccine clinic at the National Cattle Congress, according to a news release.

The clinic will accept walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Hippodrome. People who get vaccinated will provide their contact information and sign consent forms, but they do not have to provide identification or insurance information.

Pharmacy technician Suzanne Eagan shakes a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine before drawing a dose for a health care worker at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Monday in Iowa City.

The Pfizer vaccine recently received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for children 12-15.

The health department called Pfizer’s expansion to adolescents a way to “to further control the spread of coronavirus” in the county. It emphasized that study findings show “the vaccine is extremely safe” among children 12-15.

The release said unvaccinated children “are still capable of spreading the disease to others that are at higher risk of infection.”

“This announcement is coming at an exciting time as summer is on our doorstep and our communities are becoming more active,” the release said.

Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, county health department director, said being vaccinated prevents people from worrying about gathering for activities.

“We want everyone to enjoy their celebrations, graduation parties, vacations and gatherings with friends and family this summer,” Egbuonye said.

