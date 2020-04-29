COVID-19 shutdowns threaten Waterloo road work

"We have been unable to get the state to provide any estimate of the reduction in local-option tax revenue at this time," Weidner said. "They have said they'll look at it in May."

The annual asphalt overlay is just one of several projects funded each year with the city's local-option sales tax.

Council members have already approved a $3.6 million contract to reconstruct eight streets and several other local-option tax projects have been approved or are scheduled. The city also uses a portion of the money for the street department to seal-coat streets.

"We have already let a lot of contracts," Weidner said. "I am very concerned about this funding source right now."

City Engineer Jamie Knutson said the city has 30 days to decide whether to accept the Aspro bid, which could give the city time to get better state revenue estimates. The city could scale back the size of the project if revenue was lacking, he added.