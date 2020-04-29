You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 shutdowns threaten Waterloo road work
WATERLOO -- Declining sales tax revenue could jeopardize a planned summer street repair project.

Waterloo City Council members opened a $3.22 million bid Monday from Aspro Inc., of Waterloo, to resurface portions of 14 city streets under an annual contract funded by a 1% local-option sales tax.

But several council members and the city's chief financial officer voiced fears that declining sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic and business shutterings could prevent the city from having enough revenue to cover the contract.

"I have a concern about whether we're going to have this money … with what's been going on since the COVID-19," said Councilman Dave Boesen. "We're not bringing money into the city anymore."

Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner said it's logical to believe the city would see a reduction in the roughly $10 million it receives each year from the 1% sales tax on goods and services, which voters have designated entirely for street repairs.

"We know people are buying more groceries than eating out, so that would affect local option tax," she said. "I really don't have a guess right now about how much things might be affected."

Consumers pay sales tax on prepared meals at restaurants but most grocery items are exempt from the tax. Clothing stores, hair salons, bars and other businesses closed since March to prevent the spread of COVID-19 also collect sales tax.

"We have been unable to get the state to provide any estimate of the reduction in local-option tax revenue at this time," Weidner said. "They have said they'll look at it in May."

The annual asphalt overlay is just one of several projects funded each year with the city's local-option sales tax.

Council members have already approved a $3.6 million contract to reconstruct eight streets and several other local-option tax projects have been approved or are scheduled. The city also uses a portion of the money for the street department to seal-coat streets.

"We have already let a lot of contracts," Weidner said. "I am very concerned about this funding source right now."

City Engineer Jamie Knutson said the city has 30 days to decide whether to accept the Aspro bid, which could give the city time to get better state revenue estimates. The city could scale back the size of the project if revenue was lacking, he added.

Streets slated to get a new asphalt surface in the pending overlay contract include: West 11th Street between South and Washington streets; Easton Avenue from Hammond Avenue to 11th Street; a portion of Flammang Drive east of Hammond; Forest Avenue from Randolph Street to Hammond; Greyhound Drive from U.S. Highway 63 to Ridgeway Avenue; and Hartman Avenue between Ansborough and Janney avenues.

Other overlay streets are Lafayette Street from Fairview Avenue to Oak Avenue; Meadow Lane from Russell Road to Ansborough; Newell Street from east of Springview Street to Northeast Drive; Rachael Street between Nancy and Wendy roads; Reed Street between Arlington and Hanover streets; San Marnan Drive's frontage road from Flammang to Penneys Street; Stephan Avenue between Falls and Stratford avenues; and Tower Park Drive from Johnathan Street to Kimball Avenue.

