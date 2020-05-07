COVID-19 drives up absentee ballot requests

Election officials also noted they had received 6,667 ballot request forms and has received 4,732 ballots through Monday for a special July 7 election to fill a vacant Cedar Falls City Council seat. There is still time for voters in Cedar Falls to vote by mail in that election too.

Meanwhile, county officials announced in-person voting for the June 2 primary begins this week at the Black Hawk County Courthouse.

The courthouse is currently closed to the public for most purposes due to the pandemic, so voting will take place in the entryway to the Fifth Street entrance at 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo.

This entrance is usually locked for security purposes and will only be used for absentee voting. A doorbell has been installed for voters to summon election office staff. Parking on that side of the block will be reserved for voters.

In-person absentee voting will be available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through June 1. Voting will be open until 5 p.m. May 22 and May 29, and also from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30. There will be no voting Memorial Day, May 25.