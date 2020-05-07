You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 drives up absentee ballot requests
WATERLOO — Black Hawk County voters appear to be warming to the idea of voting from home.

County Auditor Grant Veeder said the county has received a record number of absentee ballot requests for the June 2 primary election, a situation fueled by social distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s very plain that people are taking advantage of this way of voting,” Veeder said. “We are hopeful that this means most people that are going to vote are going to do it by mail, and not many people will be doing it on Election Day.”

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate sent absentee ballot request forms last week to all active registered voters in the state. Those forms can be mailed to county election offices to receive an absentee ballot.

“We’ve been getting a lot of absentee ballot requests mailed into the election office since then,” Veeder said.

The Black Hawk County Election Office had received 9,961 ballot requests by Tuesday. Only 1,202 absentee ballots were cast in the 2018 primary, and only 8,573 voters turned out for that election overall, Veeder said.

Veeder said only seven of the normal 62 polling places will be open on election day due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Election officials are strongly encouraging voters to vote by mail instead of risking their health at a voting booth.

Election officials also noted they had received 6,667 ballot request forms and has received 4,732 ballots through Monday for a special July 7 election to fill a vacant Cedar Falls City Council seat. There is still time for voters in Cedar Falls to vote by mail in that election too.

Meanwhile, county officials announced in-person voting for the June 2 primary begins this week at the Black Hawk County Courthouse.

The courthouse is currently closed to the public for most purposes due to the pandemic, so voting will take place in the entryway to the Fifth Street entrance at 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo.

This entrance is usually locked for security purposes and will only be used for absentee voting. A doorbell has been installed for voters to summon election office staff. Parking on that side of the block will be reserved for voters.

In-person absentee voting will be available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through June 1. Voting will be open until 5 p.m. May 22 and May 29, and also from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30. There will be no voting Memorial Day, May 25.

“We would still strongly urge people to vote from home by sending us a request for an absentee ballot,” Veeder said. “But we will accommodate in-person absentee voters at the courthouse through the day before the primary election.”

Veeder also noted the absentee ballot requests are tear-off forms on a mailer sent by the state.

“Some people are uncomfortable sending the forms in as postcards, leaving personal information exposed,” he said. “If you have that concern, you may fold part of the mailer over the form, tape it up and send it. Or put it in an envelope using the same address that is on the card.”

For questions, contact the Election Office at 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.

