'Cove at Spruce Hills' townhomes approved for construction by Cedar Falls council

CEDAR FALLS — Developer Brian Wingert’s proposal to build 30 two-story townhome units in the Heritage Hills Estates neighborhood was approved unanimously Monday night by the City Council.

Wingert said Wednesday that dirt is already being moved and the owner-occupied townhomes could become available as early as August for about $260,000 apiece.

The “Cove at Spruce Hills” development, on a 6.95-acre vacant parcel north of Greenhill Road and east of Spruce Hills Drive and Prairie Parkway, shows six buildings: four five-unit, one four-unit, and one six-unit — all with attached two-car garages.

They’ll exist along private roads the developer will construct as part of the project including Spruce Needle Lane, extending east to west, and Spruce Creek Drive, running north to south with a cul-de-sac.

The costs associated with garbage collection and snow removal, in addition to maintaining the infrastructure and streets, will be covered by a homeowner’s association.

The project is to be constructed on the “last remaining undeveloped area” of the Heritage Hills Estates Second Addition subdivision, according to city documents. The entire subdivision is 19.12 acres and has been a topic of city discussion since the early 2000s.

Wingert acquired the property Dec. 13 for $310,000. Wingert is working on the project with James Lindgren and Chad Rinehart, his former football teammates at the University of Northern Iowa.

The original plan was for 44 units to be constructed on the property. Twenty units were considered at one point before the team settled on a “compromise” of 30.

“You know density’s tough but that’s the only way our city is going to grow which, in turn, really is the only way to make sure that taxes don’t get out of control,” Wingert told the Planning and Zoning Commission in March. “Even though it’s tough to swallow right now, density is a necessary evil to create affordable housing and keep our tax (rate) as a city down.”

At another meeting in April, Commissioner Hannah Crisman noted Wingert’s previous remarks about the projected prices for his townhomes and how “he thought that that was, at the moment, some of the lowest (cost) housing that you could develop.”

“I just want to make sure that everyone is aware that, in the resilience plan and in several City Council meetings, we have discussed missing middle housing and I think that statement really shows how missing it is,” she said. “That’s a very high number for middle housing.”

Wingert said the site posed some challenges for development because of its shape, surroundings and elevation.

“It took some creativity on our end,” he said.

