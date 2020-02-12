Courthouse security boost clears budget hurdle

Laylin countered White’s comments, noting county employees packed the supervisors’ meeting room last week to share concerns about safety and describe other incidents from the past.

The security discussion was part of the ongoing deliberations for the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. A final decision won’t be made until after a public hearing expected by the end of March.

In other budget-related votes Tuesday, the supervisors agreed to put plans for a $920,000 public health center on hold. The county Board of Health was hoping to create the clinic on the ground floor of the Pinecrest Office being being vacated when the Veteran Affairs Commission moves to a new location.

“I feel like maybe we should pump the brakes on the health clinic,” said Trelka, noting there were still questions about the proposal which was just presented to the board members in the past two weeks.

Schwartz said he still was hopeful the clinic, which was projected to be financed with county cash reserves, could be discussed later in the year.