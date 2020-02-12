Courthouse security boost clears budget hurdle

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County leaders have agreed to boost courthouse security after recent incidents and concerns voiced by employees.
Board members voted 3-1 Tuesday to include hiring two sheriff’s deputies in next year’s budget to patrol the building housing county offices and the state court system.
Supervisors Linda Laylin, Tom Little and Chris Schwartz supported the plan, which will fund one deputy from property taxes and the other from separate funds maintained by the sheriff and county attorney.
Supervisor Dan Trelka abstained from voting to avoid an appearance of a conflict of interest because he’s running for sheriff in the general election.
“I was worried about courthouse security before I even came onto the board,” Trelka said. “I’m more concerned about it since I’m on the board.”
Supervisor Craig White was a vocal opponent of the plan, saying there were better uses for county dollars than “adding security that we do not need.”
“I think we’re throwing money away and not being fiscally responsible with that,” White said. “It was a one-time incident. You’re yelling fire when it was a one-time incident.”
County Attorney Brian Williams had lobbied for the increased deputy presence in the courthouse after one of his assistants was nearly assaulted during a court hearing last month.
Laylin countered White’s comments, noting county employees packed the supervisors’ meeting room last week to share concerns about safety and describe other incidents from the past.
The security discussion was part of the ongoing deliberations for the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. A final decision won’t be made until after a public hearing expected by the end of March.
You have free articles remaining.
In other budget-related votes Tuesday, the supervisors agreed to put plans for a $920,000 public health center on hold. The county Board of Health was hoping to create the clinic on the ground floor of the Pinecrest Office being being vacated when the Veteran Affairs Commission moves to a new location.
“I feel like maybe we should pump the brakes on the health clinic,” said Trelka, noting there were still questions about the proposal which was just presented to the board members in the past two weeks.
Schwartz said he still was hopeful the clinic, which was projected to be financed with county cash reserves, could be discussed later in the year.
“We’ve got a clinic that’s not private, that’s not handicapped-accessible and the STD rates in this county are not going down. They’re going up,” Schwartz said. “Until we can change how those services look, we’re not going to make headway on those issues.”
Board members also agreed to fund $80,000 of the $301,000 in requests the county received from nonprofit agencies outside of county government. Those agencies include: Northeast Iowa Food Bank, $30,000; Iowa Legal Aid, $20,000; Operation Threshold, $10,000; and $5,000 each for the Buy Fresh, By Local campaign, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, Riverview Center and Grow Cedar Valley.
Agency funding has been a struggle for the supervisors, who used to receive money from the landfill operations earmarked for social services. Those funds dried up, so those agencies, which are not part of county government, are now on the tax rolls.
“If I don’t support an agency for funding it doesn’t mean I don’t care about them,” said Little, who voted against including about half of the funded agencies.
White voted against including nearly all of the agencies.
“There’s too many things that we’ve got here in the community that are duplication of services, and people just hop from service to service to get what they need in excess,” he said.
Board members were expected to continue budget deliberations at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the courthouse.