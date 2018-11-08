WATERLOO — Black Hawk County leaders are looking to solve a courthouse parking shortage.
But the Board of Supervisors were unwilling this week to boot out county employees to make more room available for public parking in the lot adjacent to the courthouse.
The supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to reject an ordinance which would have established criteria for who can receive a parking pass in the courthouse lot, evicting 42 current pass holders failing to meet the criteria.
County maintenance superintendent Rory Geving said a separate employee parking lot on East Seventh Street currently only has 88 stalls and needs 137 more to handle all of the employees authorized to park there.
That shortage would be even more severe if 42 courthouse pass holders — including 21 county employees, 14 public defenders and a number of state employees — are forced to find other arrangements.
“If the board passes this today and we have to rescind all 42 of those passes, then where do those employees go?” Geving asked.
“We have looked at potentially different options,” he said. “We’ve looked at vacant lots around us; we’ve looked at the parking ramps; the lot across from the jail. Unfortunately there just isn’t any good answer for parking.”
The proposed criteria for courthouse parking passes included county vehicles, employees who regularly use their own vehicle for county business, department heads, elected officials, judges and the news media.
Geving suggested one option would be adopting the criteria for future parking requests but allowing those currently holding passes to keep them.
Supervisor Craig White noted that just “kicks the can down the road.”
“They’re already coming in every day telling us there’s no place to park in this parking lot, and they’re parking way down the street,” White said. “It’s a safety hazard because they’re parking on both sides.”
Discussion about building a parking ramp at the courthouse lot — something that once generated chuckles — is no longer being taken with a grain of salt.
“I would like to see us have a serious conversation about a parking ramp,” said Supervisor Chris Schwartz, noting it could serve the courthouse, Waterloo City Hall, Department of Corrections and Jail, freeing up other surface parking lots for development.
Geving said he did some “leg work” on the parking ramp idea about 10 years ago, but it never moved forward.
While the board didn’t indicate a future direction for the parking issue, Supervisor Linda Laylin said it was important to come up with a policy governing who gets passes instead of leaving it up to individual supervisors.
“In the six years I’ve been here it comes up every year,” she said. “To me it’s something I’d like to see be fair and equitable to all staff.”
