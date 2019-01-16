WATERLOO — The city has won its court battle to seize the blighted St. Mary’s Villa from an out-of-state investor.
Black Hawk County District Court Judge Linda Fangman ruled Tuesday that Henry Anderson, of Downey, Calif., had abandoned the property and awarded title to the city.
Fangman said testimony and photos provided by the city showed the former nunnery at 123 E. Parker St. had no utilities, was not fit for habitation, had collapsed ceilings from water damage and was full of black mold and animal feces.
No property taxes had been paid on the building and the city had been handling snow removal and mowing for years.
The ruling puts the entire former church property at East Fourth and Parker streets in the city’s hands. A separate ruling last summer granted the city title to the adjacent St. Mary’s Church and School, including a rectory.
City officials said they intend to tear down the buildings, starting with the rectory, because they have been damaged beyond any reasonable ability for repair.
Anderson bought the property from the Roman Catholic Church for $475,000 in 2006 with stated plans to save the historic property. But no improvements were forthcoming and the buildings were not maintained.
Anderson never appeared in court, but he filed affidavits claiming the city was responsible for him losing $600,000 on the project because the city never helped him secure grants to put social services programs on the property.
City officials said they never asked Anderson to buy the property, never promised any grant funding and were not asked to help apply for any specific grants related to the site.
Anderson had also accused the city of “felony, high crimes and misdemeanors,” including domestic mixed war, slavery, treason, fraud, extortion, robbery and racketeering, for which he was owed more than $11 million in damages. Those claims were not addressed in Fangman’s ruling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.