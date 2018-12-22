WATERLOO -- It's been nearly three decades since Waterloo voters tied the condition of their roads to local retail sales.
A 1 percent local option sales tax first approved entirely for street repairs in January 1991 has pumped more than $215 million into city coffers to resurface and replace crumbling and pothole-pocked thoroughfares.
But a Courier review of financial records and street construction contracts shows the program may no longer be enough to guarantee Waterloo motorists a smooth ride.
Revenue generated by the local option sales tax, or LOST, has been largely flat over the past decade while the cost of concrete, asphalt, labor and other road surfacing needs has continued to rise.
Facing questions about the program, city officials earlier this month hired a consultant to review its current method for selecting street repair candidates and look at whether the LOST is still sufficient on its own to keep up with the city's needs.
"Over the years that the local option has been in place I don't know that anybody's ever asked the question: Is the money provided by local option enough to keep our roads at a specific level?" said Jamie Knutson, the interim city engineer.
"Do we need to provide more funding through general obligation bonds or other capital dollars?" Knutson said. "This (study) will give is a good idea of whether we'll be able to maintain our roads the way we want in the future."
If there was ever a popular tax, it was Waterloo's LOST.
First winning voter approval in the aftermath of Iowa's agricultural recession, the new revenue stream replaced a bonding program that raised property taxes and still couldn't provide enough money to make a dent in street conditions.
Voters renewed the penny tax for streets five times over the years by wide margins, including 2013 when more than 75 percent of those casting ballots agreed to extend it for 10 years. An effort to tinker with the formula in 2002 — splitting the revenue with downtown Vision Iowa projects — was rejected at the ballot box.
But flagging revenue is shrinking the amount of road work the tax is able to fund.
The city of Waterloo's LOST revenue grew from $9.24 million in fiscal year 2008 to $9.95 million in fiscal year 2018, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue, which represents an increase of just 7.7 percent over 10 years.
A comparison of unit prices from the the city's 2008 and 2018 asphalt overlay and street reconstruction contracts with Aspro Inc. shows the cost of construction has gone up by significantly larger amounts.
A mix of hot-mix asphalt grew from $78.40 to $118.25 per ton between the 2008 and 2018 overlay contract, an increase of more than 50 percent. Cracking and seating the underlying roadway jumped nearly 84 percent during that same period.
A six-inch concrete driveway approach under the reconstruction contracts grew 28 percent, from $36.50 to $46.75 per square yard over the past decade, while 18-inch storm sewer rose 38 percent. The 8.5-inch asphalt mix used to pave the street jumped 26 percent per square yard.
While LOST revenue may have grown less than 8 percent in the last 10 years, it had grown by more than 18 percent in the previous decade from 1998 to 2008.
Some reasons for the slowing sales tax growth recently are easy to pinpoint. Others, such as fallout from the 2008 recession and the impact of online sales, can be harder to define.
Local option sales tax revenue can't be charged on utility bills when cities collect a gas or electric franchise fee. Waterloo began collecting a 2 percent franchise fee on July 1, 2013, which has since been raised to 4 percent.
While the franchise fee added an estimated $3.6 million in revenue to offset property taxes in the city's general fund, it meant roughly $900,000 in LOST revenue was not collected on those same utility bills.
The Iowa Legislature recently added a 1 percent excise tax on water utility bills to fund clean water projects statewide. Those water bills will no longer collect the LOST revenues for the city based on that change.
The rise of online shopping may also have taken a bite out of the LOST revenue statewide. But a new law approved last year is designed to capture a greater share of the required sales taxes from online purchases.
Online sellers with more than $100,000 in transactions or 200 transactions into Iowa in a year will be required starting Jan. 1, 2019, to begin collecting Iowa sales tax. Previously, the buyers were expected voluntarily to send the appropriate sales tax to the state when they bought an item online.
The law also made digitally delivered goods subject to retail sales tax and local option tax.
Revenue department spokesman John Fuller said the bill was estimated to increase statewide sales tax revenues by $117 million in the fiscal year starting July 1, 2019. A portion of that revenue will add to LOST receipts.
But even with increased LOST revenue, Waterloo's street repair program may need other sources of support to keep pace.
The list of streets council members approved for reconstruction and overlay in 2019 represents fewer than five of the 360 miles of paved roads the is required to maintain.
While some communities in Iowa are able to use road use tax revenue for street construction, Waterloo uses that money — largely generated from fuel taxes — to pay for pothole patching, snow removal, roadside mowing, street lights and other street-related maintenance and operations.
A review of the sufficiency of the LOST funding is just one aspect of a $55,900 contract the council approved with HR Green Inc. on Dec. 10. The company will also be grading the condition of each street and reviewing the city's longstanding practice how streets are selected for repairs each year.
Knutson said the city's current pavement management system is "severely outdated."
The original program had city engineers evaluate streets on a grading system. Generally, streets with the worst grades were completely rebuilt while another chunk of the LOST revenue was used to put an asphalt overlay to extend the life of streets which hadn't completely failed.
Today, the Iowa Department of Transportation pays a consultant to evaluate every road in Iowa biannually. HR Green is expected to use the IDOT data to develop a seven-year plan for road projects in Waterloo.
The contract is also rekindling a debate over the practice of spreading the annual LOST revenue evenly across the city's five wards.
Mayor Quentin Hart said that process is politically expedient but might not be the best method for ensuring the worst streets get fixed.
"That presents a particular challenge because sometimes you may have an area with 45 percent challenged roads and you may have another area with 10 percent challenged roads," Hart said. "So the disparity still exists."
Ward 1 Councilwoman Margaret Klein said she liked the idea of reviewing the program and spending the money where it could do the most good.
"I'm very impressed with what's been coming out of Jamie's office lately," she said. "I think that's a sensible thing to be doing."
Ward 3 Councilman Pat Morrissey, however, said he wanted to keep the practice of allocating equal amounts of sales tax in the five wards.
HR Green is expected to complete its work by late May or early June 2019.
