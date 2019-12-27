{{featured_button_text}}

WASHBURN — Black Hawk County is looking for Washburn residents willing to serve on a sewer advisory board.

Members of the county Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Monday to reactivate the board created in 2009 and boost its membership from three to five members.

Now they need residents willing to join the panel, which would provide advice to the supervisors regarding the county-owned sanitary sewer system built 20 years ago.

“I think it could play an important piece out there in Washburn now and in the future,” said Supervisor Tom Little. “I think it’s a good buffer between the Board of Supervisors and the citizens by having their own board.”

Washburn residents interested in serving on the board can contact the Board of Supervisors in the Courthouse at (319) 833-3003 or by email at supervisors@co.black-hawk.ia.us.

The county owns the system of grinder pumps and a lagoon and hires a contractor to operate it. Customers in the unincorporated community south of Waterloo support the costs with user fees.

The advisory board was created to help deal with several issues facing the system at the time following a contentious rate increase. But it went dormant after several meetings.

“I think they were successful in the past but it got to a point where they really didn’t have anything to meet over,” said Supervisor Craig White.

Don Ames, who is the only remaining board member, said he believes it’s a good idea to get the board reorganized.

“I think we can get five people out there to take interest in it,” he said. “It’s been awhile since we’ve had any kind of a meeting.”

Ben Delagardelle, who operates the sewer system on contract, said he also believed it’s a good idea for the advisory board to meet periodically and keep the community informed about issues.

“I feel like some information gets out there (now) that is either incorrect or could use a more robust understanding,” Delagardelle said.

