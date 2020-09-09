County opts out of presidential payroll withholding tax directive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County government won’t be taking up President Donald Trump’s option to temporarily stop withholding payroll taxes from employees’ paychecks.

The plan, designed to boost the economy amid the coronavirus crisis by putting more money in workers’ pockets, started at the beginning of September.

But county officials said it would mean additional work realigning the county’s accounting system.

“It would probably create more headaches than it’s worth,” Supervisor Chris Schwartz said during a County Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

Schwartz said the taxes would still be due next year, and if any employees left before next year, the county could be liable for paying the taxes.

County Auditor Grant Veeder said the county’s payroll software can’t easily accommodate the change.

“From a practical point of view, our software that we use for payroll won’t handle this,” Veeder said,

He said any changes would have to be done manually.

“For a situation where the people are going to have to pay it back anyway, it doesn’t really seem realistic or practical,” Veeder said.