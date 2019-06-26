{{featured_button_text}}
062519ho-loki

Deputy K-9 Loki is retiring from the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BLACK HAWK COUNTY SHERIFF's OFFICE

WATERLOO — Loki, a K-9 deputy for the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, will retire along with the dog’s handler, Deputy Matt Harris.

July 1 officially will be Loki’s last day, and Harris’ as well. Loki, a 9-year-old Malinois, served with the Black Hawk Sheriff’s Office his entire life.

“The canine team has determined that he has reached the end of his life of service,” said Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson. “It’s time to retire him.”

The Black Hawk County Supervisors approved Loki’s ownership being transferred to Harris. Most law enforcement dogs retire to the care of their handler.

Loki has made several visits to Iowa State’s Veterinary Hospital.

“He’ll go on to be a pet at the Harris household,” Thompson said.

The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have plans to replace Loki at present.

“It’s more handler than dog,” Thompson said. “It’s easy to find a dog. It’s harder to find a handler because that occupies so much of your time, and it’s such a hard job to do.”

Harris held off retiring until Loki was ready, the sheriff said.

