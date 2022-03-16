County jail needs more room, but supervisors balk

WATERLOO — The jail administrator wants the county to use around $2.4 million in federal grants to alleviate overcrowding, but supervisors worry the cost for extra staff in years to come would be borne by taxpayers.

The Black Hawk County Jail can hold up to 272 inmates and averages around 260, but it’s gone above that number before and was recently as high as 311 on one occasion, said Capt. Nathan Neff, jail administrator.

When that happens, Neff sends the overflow to other county jails, mostly Bremer and Clayton counties, and the county pays between $50 and $60 per inmate per night to do so, not including transportation and medical care, he said.

But a new problem — overcrowding at the juvenile detention center as of late — means he’s also housing more vulnerable populations than ever before. Children, along with other populations like women and transgender people, are at much higher risk of being assaulted by other inmates. But if no other juvenile or county facilities will take them, Neff has no choice.

“Juveniles ... are 36 times more likely to commit suicide, and transgender people are 13 times more likely to be sexually assaulted” in a general population pod, Neff told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “We can take those inmates and put them in a smaller group, as opposed to putting them in with 50 other inmates.”

To do so in a full jail will require more space. Neff said an engineering study determined a large, unused mechanical room at the current jail could hold two additional pods, with space for 12 and 20 inmates each, and called it a “humanitarian” need.

“Obviously, building jails or expanding jails right now certainly isn’t the popular thing to do,” Neff acknowledged. But he said the need wouldn’t go away, and the county had an “opportunity” now to pay for the cost with American Rescue Plan dollars instead of inflation-increased taxpayer funds years down the road.

“I wouldn’t be standing here if I didn’t think it was a necessary thing,” Neff added. “It’s going to come forward in future years, and at that point will probably (cost) twice what it is now.”

But it’s not just the capital cost of renovating the jail that worried Supervisor Tom Little, who called it an “excellent project as far as using ARP funding.” He worried about the budget implications of an additional $845,000 per year in the additional 10 civilian detention officers and related expenses needed per year for the expansion.

“I just can’t get by that taxing that we’re going to have to do forever,” Little said. “I don’t think that’s what ARP money was intended to do.”

The board declined to take action on the proposal Tuesday.

Supervisor Dan Trelka said he worried about the additional annual cost and the “timing” of expanding the jail, and said he was more inclined to add to the transport and budgeting of sending inmates to rural jails instead.

Supervisor Linda Laylin asked if working to get people with mental illness issues outside help rather than jail would ease overcrowding.

“They’re doing everything they can to get inmates out of there, but unfortunately we’re seeing more violent offenders, and those people — we’re stuck with them,” Neff said. “And the problem is, when we have other inmates in there, we can’t really do anything to separate them.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.