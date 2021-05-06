County health officials work to get COVID-19 vaccines to homebound residents

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Health Department and local health care providers are working to give homebound residents COVID-19 vaccines.
The county got a list of possible homebound residents from Iowa Medicaid insurance carriers Iowa Total Care and Amerigroup and health care companies, said Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, director of the Black Hawk County Health Department. Her department then gave those lists to health care providers, who were tasked with contacting homebound residents to schedule vaccinations.
"We always look at vulnerable populations," Egbuonye said. "And so I think that the homebound individuals have always been at the forefront of our thinking, it's just that we were waiting for them to become eligible."
People with disabilities in home settings were included in Iowa's second recommended priority group for COVID-19 vaccines. This priority group also included any residents 65 and older. The Black Hawk County Health Department announced at the end of January that it would start contacting this group for vaccinations.
Egbuonye said at least 196 homebound residents were vaccinated from a list provided by health care companies. That number does not include possible vaccinations of other homebound residents in the county, like those who have their own private insurance. Egbuonye said the health department does not have comprehensive data about the total number of vaccinated homebound residents.
"It really varies, but so far, we have not heard of any homebound population or individual that has not received that vaccine that wanted it," Egbuonye said.
The health department worked with health care providers like MercyOne, UnityPoint and Peoples Community Health Clinic to provide homebound people with ways to get vaccinated. Egbuonye said the health department also worked with the nonprofit home health agency Visiting Nursing Association of Waterloo.
"Individuals who are homebound and their caregivers or their families can call the health department so that we can ensure that they receive their vaccination," Egbuonye said.
Chelsea Keenan, MercyOne spokesperson, said the system is working with the health department and other providers to vaccinate people against COVID-19.
"Our homebound residents are some of our most vulnerable and high-risk patients, so it was important to make the COVID-19 vaccine available in a convenient way by offering it through our home health services," Keenan said.
UnityPoint spokesperson Carson Tigges said the health care provider identified homebound individuals through its normal outreach to patients when scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments. He said the system has "only done vaccinations for a handful of those people right now and are evaluating strategies to reach more."
Tigges said UnityPoint will be deploying a mobile vaccine unit next week, which will travel to vaccine appointments and events during the summer. He said state guidelines restrict the mobile unit from servicing people outside Black Hawk County. People who cannot come to a vaccine location can call (319) 226-2600 for help getting the vaccine, Tigges said.
Augusta Sires, spokesperson for Peoples Community Health Clinic, said it helped identify homebound patients eligible for vaccines. She said home health agencies — which are coordinating with the health department — are handling vaccinations for homebound residents identified by Peoples.
The health department continues working to curb some people's hesitancy to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Egbuonye said. She said they are particularly looking to target people 18-24 who have not yet gotten their COVID-19 vaccines. Part of the approach includes posting videos to the health department's YouTube channel.
She said she doesn't want young people to wait until they get COVID-19 to confront the disease. She wants them to prevent it by getting vaccinated.
"When you're 18, you're in college, and all your life, it's been the parents that are scheduling the appointments, and so it's not something that is really common to that population," Egbuonye said. "Unless there's an illness, we know that the preventative measures don't take place."
Egbuonye said she remains a "very optimistic person" despite a recent story by The New York Times that suggests the COVID-19 pandemic could keep spreading for years. The story references public health experts who worry about vaccine hesitancy and emerging variants of the virus.
"My responsibility is to continue to encourage people," Egbuonye said. "We saw the effects of COVID-19. We've lost people. And I think it's important that people get vaccinated so we can go back to normal."
Egbuonye said there is more supply than demand of COVID-19 vaccines in Black Hawk County. More than 46% of adults in Black Hawk County have yet to receive any doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to local data. This comes at a time when most vaccine providers are accepting walk-ins, Egbuonye said.
Public health experts say around 80% of people need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity — a threshold that could stop the spread of COVID-19.