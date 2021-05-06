County health officials work to get COVID-19 vaccines to homebound residents

She said she doesn't want young people to wait until they get COVID-19 to confront the disease. She wants them to prevent it by getting vaccinated.

"When you're 18, you're in college, and all your life, it's been the parents that are scheduling the appointments, and so it's not something that is really common to that population," Egbuonye said. "Unless there's an illness, we know that the preventative measures don't take place."

Egbuonye said she remains a "very optimistic person" despite a recent story by The New York Times that suggests the COVID-19 pandemic could keep spreading for years. The story references public health experts who worry about vaccine hesitancy and emerging variants of the virus.

"My responsibility is to continue to encourage people," Egbuonye said. "We saw the effects of COVID-19. We've lost people. And I think it's important that people get vaccinated so we can go back to normal."