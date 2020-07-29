County health looking at contact tracers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The Black Hawk County Health Department could be getting more contact tracers as officials continue to battle the spread of the coronavirus.

Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, the department’s director, told county supervisors during a Tuesday meeting that her agency is putting together an outline for its COVID-19 efforts going into the fall season with schools reopening. That includes a plan to reacquire responsibility for tracking interactions of people who tested positive for the virus.

“At some point, were going to need contact tracers. This is a model we have seen throughout as I’ve talked to colleagues,” Egbuonye said.

The county turned over its contact tracing duties to the state earlier in the pandemic after a large outbreak.

But Egbuonye said there is a lapse between the time state tracers gather information and the time it is passed on to county officials.

“It’s almost humanly impossible to get the information right when you need it. That’s the concern with the schools reopening is us at the local level, we are not doing that, and we are having to wait for the state to follow up ... By then, people could have gone by their merry way,” she said.