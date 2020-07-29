You are the owner of this article.
County health looking at contact tracers
Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

 CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

WATERLOO – The Black Hawk County Health Department could be getting more contact tracers as officials continue to battle the spread of the coronavirus.

Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, the department’s director, told county supervisors during a Tuesday meeting that her agency is putting together an outline for its COVID-19 efforts going into the fall season with schools reopening. That includes a plan to reacquire responsibility for tracking interactions of people who tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye

Cisse-Egbuonye

“At some point, were going to need contact tracers. This is a model we have seen throughout as I’ve talked to colleagues,” Egbuonye said.

The county turned over its contact tracing duties to the state earlier in the pandemic after a large outbreak.

But Egbuonye said there is a lapse between the time state tracers gather information and the time it is passed on to county officials.

“It’s almost humanly impossible to get the information right when you need it. That’s the concern with the schools reopening is us at the local level, we are not doing that, and we are having to wait for the state to follow up ... By then, people could have gone by their merry way,” she said.

During July, the department is averaging about 29 coronavirus cases daily and hit above 50 three times. The virus is now moving about differently compared to the beginning of the pandemic when it was concentrated in hot spot locations.

“Right now there is community spread … and it’s pretty different from before where we knew exactly where they were, where we could so the contact. This now is everywhere,” she said.

Meanwhile, county supervisors declined to take any action when Chair Chris Schwartz brought up the issue of mask mandates.

Schwartz urged his colleagues to require mask use while in public countywide, or absent that, send a strong letter urging the state governor’s office to mandate masks.

“I’d like to see the board do one of those things … We are entering a point where we are going to be opening schools up at a time where we erased a lot of progress that could have been made,” Schwartz said.

Supervisor Tom Little declined to back the mandate.

“It’s pretty obvious the Board of Supervisors have no power in this right here ... As far as the board taking any action, I don’t see us doing anything, plus we don’t have the authority to do it,” Little said.

